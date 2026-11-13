No. 14 Houston vs Colorado: Who Wins and Why?

The No. 14 Houston Cougars will be facing the Colorado Buffaloes on a short turnaround in Week 11. While Houston, who enters with a 7-2 record, is expected to easily get it done against a Colorado team that is 3-6 and 1-5 in the Big 12, you just never know on a Friday night game.

Houston will be on the road in Boulder, and Colorado gave Utah its best competition of the season in a 27-24 loss. The Cougars' pass defense has been lacking at times, and Colorado is capable of passing. Houston must get this done in order to stay alive in the Big 12 Championship race. Houston enters as 10.5-point favorites.

Here are our Houston Cougars on SI staff predictions.

Sep 12, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes running back Micah Welch (29) runs with the ball as Houston Cougars linebacker Brandon Mack II (4) attempts to make a tackle during the first quarter at TDECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Houston 38, Colorado 20

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Anything can happen on a late Friday night road game, but Houston eventually gets this done comfortably. The Cougars offense is going up against a Buffaloes defense that doesn't do anything particularly great. Houston should be able to do whatever it wants on offense, and it will be a balanced attack as fifth-year quarterback Conner Weigman has a strong game through the air and ground with multiple touchdowns.

Additionally, Houston's running game gets going with both backs. Houston takes complete control right after halftime. Defensively, the Cougars bounce back in a way after a poor performance against Cincinnati, but still give up 20 points to the worst-scoring offense in the Big 12 due to a passing attack with Buffs receiver Joseph Williams and quarterback Isaac Wilson. UH will also force a turnover in this game. -Maanav Gupta

Houston 37, Colorado 14

Colorado’s passing game could keep the game close early, with wide receivers Joseph Williams and DeAndre Moore Jr. making big plays. However, Houston’s run game should dominate in the second half, which could lead to quarterback Isaac Wilson turning the ball over. Conner Weigman and the offense dominate the secondary and gets an easy win over the Buffaloes. -Micah Clay

Houston 49, Colorado 17

I think the Houston Cougars’ star power will be too much for the Colorado defense to handle. The offense hasn’t exactly been good either in 2026 for the Buffaloes. Colorado could be a dangerous team as evidenced by their 27-24 loss against the undefeated Utah Utes, but in my opinion, the Cougars blow the Buffaloes right out of the water. Houston gets a big victory as the Cougars head to 8-2. -Tyler Crum