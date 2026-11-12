Five Colorado Players Houston Must Account For On Friday

Houston is opening its last road trip against Colorado on Friday, Nov. 13.

The Cougars are 7-2 while the Buffaloes sit at 3-6.

However, there are five Colorado players Houston needs to account for.

Joseph Williams, Wide Receiver

Sep 3, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Colorado Buffaloes defensive lineman Lamont Lester Jr. (56) reacts against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in the first half at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Wide receiver Joseph Williams has 853 yards and six touchdowns, making him the main target in the Buffaloes' offense. He has four games in which he surpassed the 120-yard mark in receiving yards and is a problem for Houston's secondary.

The Cougars are still one of the worst in the conference when it comes to pass defense, allowing 252.9 yards per game. Although they've improved, Williams will still make big plays against this secondary.

Isaac Wilson, Quarterback

Quarterback Isaac Wilson has split the starting position with quarterback Julian Lewis. He has 1,412 passing yards and eight touchdowns but also has eight interceptions.

Even in his best game, where he threw for 280 yards and two touchdowns, he threw multiple interceptions. These interceptions are something that Houston needs to account for and force in the upcoming game.

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Houston needs to apply pressure and make him throw uncomfortable passes in order to keep Colorado out of the game.

Gideon ESPN Lampron, Linebacker

Linebacker Gideon ESPN Lampron is Colorado's engine on defense. He has 5.5 sacks, four pass deflections and 99 total tackles that ranks second in the country. He is one of the main reasons why the Buffaloes rank fourth in sacks in the Big 12.

The rushing attack for Houston will be put to work against him and the defense. If the Cougars want to control not only the clock but the game, they have to account for Lampron at the second level.

Lamont Lester Jr., Defensive End

Defensive end Lamont Lester Jr. made himself known in the opening game against Georgia Tech. He racked up three sacks and five total tackles. Over the season, he has five sacks and 12 tackles.

This is a player that quarterback Conner Weigman needs to look out for when the pocket collapses. This year, Weigman has only been sacked 10 times. However, Lester could have a multi-sack day against the Cougars.

DeAndre Moore Jr., Wide Receiver

While Williams gets the most attention in the receiver group, wide receiver DeAndre Moore Jr. is an important piece in the passing game as well. The Texas transfer has 526 yards and three touchdowns, making him a solid No. 2 option for the Buffaloes.

He had four games where he had a catch over 30 yards and averages 14.2 yards per catch. His best game was against Weber State, where he had 107 yards and a touchdown.

While Houston pays attention to Williams, Moore can easily get behind coverage and make big plays for the Buffaloes. The Cougars' defensive backs must win the one-on-one matchups in order to limit the game-changing plays from Colorado.