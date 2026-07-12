Willie Fritz's Track Record Confirms Him as One of College Football's Best Coaches

Houston's head coach Willie Fritz has made a name for himself as a Cougar.

With a bounce-back season last year, Fritz has been receiving a lot of positive attention. Additionally, some say that he is one of the best coaches in college football.

Here is why Fritz could be one of the best coaches in college football going into the 2026 season.

Coaching Experience

Sep 9, 2017; Annapolis, MD, USA; Tulane Green Wave head coach Willie Fritz looks onto the field during the first quarter against the Navy Midshipmen during the first quarter at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Fritz has earned a lot of respect from multiple coaches. During the Big 12 Media Day, West Virginia head coach Rich Rodriguez stated that Fritz has proven himself as one of the best coaches in college football.

"I think he's one of the best coaches in college football," Rodriguez told sports reporter Kenneth Bowman. "He's a proven winner and he's proved it at all levels."

Fritz has become a proven winner due to his decades of coaching experience. At Tulane, he was able to bring the Green Wave to the national spotlight. He is doing the same with Houston by emphasizing discipline, physicality and developing players.

Developing Talent

Fritz has done an incredible job of bringing the best out of his players. He helped quarterback Conner Weigman triple his production in 2025 from the year before.

Fritz has developed overlooked players like Weigman and made them some of the best players in the Big 12. His ability of evaluating talent gives Houston an edge in the Big 12 Conference.

Additionally, five-star quarterback Keisean Henderson has committed to the Cougars, giving Fritz two five-star quarterbacks to work with. Early signs of Heisman Trophy winner Andre Ware and Greg Ward Jr. could be seen in Henderson thanks to Fritz's ability to develop his talent.

Ability to Win

Fritz was able to win on every team that he has coached in his career. From Division two to coaching in the Big 12, success followed Fritz everywhere he went.

In just his second year, he went from a four-win team to a No.22-ranked team that went 10-3 and won a bowl game against LSU. He has captured bowl wins, conference championship wins and even brought some of his teams into the Top 25 rankings.

He has brought that successful blueprint everywhere he has gone and still has more in store for the Cougars.

Overall

All of the best college football coaches have three things in common that set them apart from the rest: The ability to win, develop talent and have years of coaching experience. Fritz checks all the boxes, which is why he is one of the best head coaches in college football heading into the 2026 season.