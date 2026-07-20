Houston High-Profile NIL Additions Who Need a Huge Fall Camp

It's been well documented that the Houston Cougars don't have the biggest NIL budget. However, that hasn't stopped UH football from bringing in special talents through both the transfer portal and high school recruiting.

Houston has to be more strategic in choosing which players they are willing to have large NIL deals, and in this day and age, being able to adapt to this new piece of college football is important for every program. The Cougars were able to retain some key players from last season while making a couple of big splashes in the portal.

There are a couple of new additions that have significant NIL sums, making this upcoming fall camp even more crucial for those talents to show up and deliver given the high expectations shown by the NIL deals received.

Three Biggest NIL Additions to Houston

Dec 20, 2025; Eugene, OR, USA; Oregon Ducks linebacker Ashton Porter (29) celebrates a tackle during the second quarter against the James Madison Dukes at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ashton Porter, DL/Linebacker

If you're getting a player from a program like Oregon to transfer, there's a good chance a significant NIL deal is also involved. Porter, who is originally from the Houston area, spent three seasons with Oregon before transferring to Houston.

While Porter did not get much playing time as a Duck, he will be a significant part of Houston's defense and front seven. Originally a four-star recruit out of Cy-Ranch High School, there are big expectations for Porter to shine, and his NIL value also reveals that.

Porter has an estimated NIL value of $1.17 million, according to The NIL Standard, which is second among Houston players received in the portal.

Drew Terrill, OT

Terrill is one of the new players on the offensive line and transferred after spending three seasons with Miami (OH). The massive 6-foot-6, 300 -pound tackle will likely get his opportunity on Houston's offensive line and he will be a key player for the Cougars to give senior quarterback Conner Weigman enough time to throw as well as great holes for the running game.

Terrill was one of the best offensive linemen in the MAC last season and was an all-conference second \-team selection. He actually ended up having the highest NIL value for a transfer to Houston with an estimated value of $1.32 million, according to The NIL Standard.

Trent Walker, WR

Houston added strong depth to the wide receiver room with an experienced senior transfer from Oregon State in Trent Walker. He'll likely be one of the top options for Weigman behind senior Amare Thomas. Walker is a reliable, do-it-all type of receiver who ended up with 823 receiving yards and two touchdowns on 64 receptions last season.

Walker is 6-foot-2 and 194 pounds, adding some height to the wide-out room for Houston and the Cougars know how critical he could be for taking the passing game to another level. Walker's NIL value demonstrates that as he has an estimated NIL value of $950K.