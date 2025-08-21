Conner Weigman’s Floor at Houston: How Low Could It Go?
When former Texas A&M quarterback Conner Weigman is at his best, he looks like one of the most talented passers in college football. A five-star recruit and top-three quarterback in his class, Weigman closed out his freshman campaign on a high note—throwing for 896 yards, eight touchdowns, and zero interceptions, capped off with an upset of No. 5 LSU.
His sophomore season, however, was cut short by a foot injury in Week 5. Optimism surrounded his return in 2024, but inconsistency and struggles eventually led to Weigman being benched for Marcel Reed, who never relinquished the job.
Now, after transferring to the Houston Cougars, the question shifts: can Weigman rediscover his form? Yesterday, we broke down his ceiling. Today, we’re taking a look at his floor.
What is Conner Weigman’s Floor?
When Conner Weigman struggles, he struggles badly. Through his first two seasons at Texas A&M, however, that side of him never really showed.
But his junior year told a different story. In his first eight career starts, Weigman threw 16 touchdowns to just two interceptions. Then, in Week 1 of the 2025 season, he matched that interception total in a single game, a 23-13 loss to Notre Dame.
From there, things only unraveled. In five starts last season, he managed just 782 passing yards, three touchdowns, and five interceptions. For a quarterback once projected to be a day one NFL pick, he often looked overwhelmed and hesitant, like a deer in headlights.
So, what changed between the promising talent of Weigman’s first two years and the unraveling we saw last season?
Two things: confidence and injuries.
Early in his career, Weigman was viewed as the face of Texas A&M’s future. His freshman success only fueled expectations, and for a time, he looked every bit the part. But after the injury and Marcel Reed’s emergence, things began to change in College Station. Suddenly, the fan base that once rallied around Weigman began to lean toward his replacement.
Imagine going from being the face of a program to watching the same fans who once believed in you pull for your replacement. That can’t be easy. By the time he was benched against LSU, all confidence was gone in Weigaman’s game.
If the version of Weigman that combined for just 164 yards and two interceptions against Notre Dame and LSU shows up at Houston, Willie Fritz’s Cougars could be headed for another disappointing season.
Much like at A&M, the direction of the program now hinges on Weigman.
Trading matchups with Texas, LSU, and Florida for opponents like UCF, Arizona, and Kansas is a significant step down in competition. That shift could give Weigman the chance to reset and rebuild confidence in the Big 12
So what does Weigman’s floor look like with the Houston Cougars? A 4-8 finish and a bottom third quarterback in the conference.