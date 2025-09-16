Deion Sanders Left 'Dumbfounded' After Loss to Houston Cougars
Week 3's matchup between the Houston Cougars and Colorado Buffaloes held plenty of intrigue coming in, as it looked to be a good test for two Big 12 foes with some questions to figure out.
When the clock hit zero on Friday night, however, one team passed the test with flying colors while the other bombed. The Cougars dominated en route to a 36-20 win, never once trailing in the game and controlling the clock thanks to a strong ground game and defense. The Buffaloes, meanwhile, looked like they had no answers for most of the game.
In fact, that's exactly what head coach Deion Sanders felt after the game.
Deion Sanders, Colorado Buffaloes in Shock After Houston Cougars Loss
When asked if he liked the game plan heading into the game, Sanders not only said he did, but appeared shocked at how it went so awry.
"You think I am going to go into a game and not like what we're going to do?" Sanders told reporters. "I like what we saw on film and the opportunities that the film showed us that we could take advantage of. I liked the plan.
"I mean, I meet with the coordinators before we get on the plane, on a Thursday this time, Wednesday as well. So I know. I know what I want to see. I know what we're planning to do. But I am telling you man, we had a wonderful week of practice and preparation so I am still dumbfounded on what transpired."
Sanders didn't shy away from taking responsibility for the loss, which dropped Colorado to 1-2 on the season with losses in both games against FBS opponents.
"It wasn't good," Sanders said. "I just spoke to the team on several thoughts that came to mind. There is no one that could have told me this game was going to turn out like this with the week of preparation that we had, the meetings that we had, the film study and preparation that we had. Nobody could have told me it would turn out like this.
"I take full responsibility of the foolishness that went on out there that we tried to call football. It wasn't that. We got to do better in every phase of the game. We got to do better preparing our kids. We got to do better, period."
The Buffaloes went 9-4 last season and were in the race for the Big 12 championship until the very end, but lost many key players including cornerback/wide receiver Travis Hunter and quarterback Shedeur Sanders, Deion's son. It's clear that they're still figuring things out without them, and it could be a long season if they don't do so soon.
Meanwhile, the Cougars look better than they have in years, and could be dangerous in the Big 12 if they continue to play like they did against the Buffaloes.