Houston Cougars Took Deion Sanders by Surprise in Win Over Colorado
The Houston Cougars moved to 3-0 for the first time since 2016 on Friday night at TDECU Stadium with a convincing 36-20 win over the Colorado Buffaloes to open up Big 12 play.
Despite how easily the Cougars made the game seem at times, it's clear that Colorado head coach Deion Sanders didn't see it coming.
When speaking to the media after the game, Sanders was blunt about the end result while also taking accountability in a game that wasn't as close in the second half as the two-possession final score might indicate.
Deion Sanders: "At a Loss for Words"
"It wasn't good. I'm at a loss for words," Sanders said. "No one could have told me this was going to happen after this week's preparation. I take full responsibility of the foolishness that went on out there that we tried to call football. It wasn't that."
In a Instagram video from the Colorado locker room, Sanders also said that nobody could have convinced him a blowout was going to take place. Despite entering the contest confident in his team, it's clear the Cougars took him and the Buffaloes off guard.
"I'm at a loss for words, cause there's no way anyone could have told me that we were gonna come down here and get our butts kicked," Sanders said.
Aside from a nice offensive burst on two drives to end the second quarter, the Buffaloes found little success. It didn't help that Houston's offense completely took the air out of the ball in the third quarter with long drives.
The Cougars had possession for all but 50 seconds in the third quarter, which included a 17-play, 57-yard drive that took up the first 8:35 of the second half.
"Normally, when you give up 200 yards rushing, it is not in a winning cause," Sanders said. " ... We've got to do much better in keeping control of the ball, so that the opposing team doesn't have that time of possession."
Up 33-14 late in the fourth, Houston allowed a meaningless 37-yard touchdown catch from Colorado wide receiver Joseph Williams. This was the only notable moment of the second half for the Buffs.
The Cougars continue to fly under the radar in the Big 12 as the season keeps getting into full swing, meaning they could surprise more unsuspecting teams in the coming weeks.
But after such an impressive performance on a national stage, maybe the rest of the country will start taking notice.
After an open week next weekend, Houston will get its next chance to prove itself as a Big 12 contender when the Cougars visit the Oregon State Beavers in Corvallis on Sept. 26 to close out non-conference play.