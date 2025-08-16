ESPN’s Final Preseason Big 12 Rankings Revealed
The Big 12 may be one of the most exciting conferences in college football. Each year, the race for the conference is always neck-and-neck.
Heading into the 2025 season, things are looking bleak for the Houston Cougars, at least according to ESPN’s Final SP+ rankings which came out on Wednesday.
ESPN’s SP+ rankings are described as “a tempo- and opponent-adjusted measure of college football efficiency. It is a predictive measure of the most sustainable and predictable aspects of football, not a résumé ranking” by ESPN’s own Bill Connelly.
Where Do the Houston Cougars Fall?
Last season, the Houston Cougars held a 4-8 overall record with a 3-6 conference record. They finished 12th in the Big 12, above Utah, Arizona, Central Florida, and Oklahoma State.
In the final SP+ ranking, Houston was predicted to finish dead last in the conference in the 63rd overall spot. The Cougars’ roster will look completely different this season. They have brought in a plethora of transfers on both sides of the ball, including former Texas A&M standout quarterback Conner Weigman. The Cypress, Texas native was a Heisman Trophy candidate heading into his redshirt sophomore season before a shoulder injury derailed his campaign and ended his time in Aggieland. Now, he is looking to revive his career in Houston.
Leading the Big 12 was Kansas State with an 18th overall ranking. The Wildcats feature a dynamic backfield in impressive quarterback Avery Johnson and running back Dylan Edwards. Last season, they struggled in conference but still finished with an impressive 9-4 record.
Last season’s Big 12 champions, the Arizona State Sun Devils, came in fifth in the conference. They have to replace now-New York Giants running back Cam Skattebo, who nearly willed the Sun Devils to the National Championship on his own. Fortunately for the Arizona State faithful, they retain quarterback Sam Leavitt as they look to reclaim their top spot again in 2025.
One of the biggest risers in the conference was Utah, which finished right behind the Cougars in 2024. They enter the 2025 season as the second-highest Big 12 team on the SP+. Over the offseason, the Utes added New Mexico Lobos standout quarterback Devon Dampier to their roster, a player who can change a program overnight. In a better environment than New Mexico, expect Dampier to become a household name this season.
The Cougars are set to start their 2025 season against Stephen F. Austin on Thursday, Aug. 28 at 7 p.m.