Former Texas A&M QB Receives High Praise From New Head Coach
Aggie fans far and wide have heard of quarterback Conner Weigman, who used to be behind the ball for Texas A&M, before a couple of injuries set him back and eventually he got beaten out for the job. Playing 15 total games for the Aggies since 2022, Weigman threw for 2694 yards and threw 19 touchdown passes in Maroon and White.
Weigman was the starting quarterback for the Aggies in 2024, playing six games, before the train fell of the tracks for him. Against LSU, Weigman struggled heavily only completing 33.3 percent of his passes, only passing for 64 yards through the first half.
By then, coach Mike Elko decided to bring in Marcel Reed, who took over at starting quarterback after he ignited the Aggie offense, coming back from a 10-point deficit against the Tigers. After an amazing showing from the redshirt freshman, Reed stayed at quarterback for the remainder of the season leaving Weigman to explore his options.
Weigman Heads To Houston
As an incoming junior and the acceleration of Reed, Weigman decided to spread his wings and enter the transfer portal, which left the 12th Man sad, but also excited for his future. Being from Cypress, Texas, Weigman felt close to home at the University of Houston, where he committed to continue his football career with the Cougars after two seasons at Texas A&M.
With a quarterback position available after Donovan Smith graduated, it sucked in Weigman to be the new guy in charge for the Cougars. After going 4-8 this previous season, Fritz knew it was time to change up his offense a touch, and Weigman should be the perfect fit.
In a recent press conference, Fritz had nothing but high praise when talking about Weigman and what his future looks like at the University of Houston.
"He's been everything that I'd hoped he'd be," Fritz said. "Great young man, great leadership... he's just been aces. We're very, very fortunate to have him in our football program."
After he officially made up his mind earlier this year, he's been putting work in for coach Fritz and his new teammates, preparing for what should hopefully be a more successful football season for the Cougars.
Houston is set to kick off their 2025 football season on Thursday, August 28th at 7 p.m. against Stephen F. Austin at TDECU Stadium in Houston, Texas in front of Cougar fans.