Every Position Battle That Will Define Houston's Season

With every fall camp comes position battles can could contribute to a team's season.

While veterans such as Conner Weigman and Amare Thomas have their starting positions locked down, many young players are fighting for their spot to play with them.

Here are the major position battles that will define Houston's 2026 season.

Starter for Running Back

Dec 27, 2025; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Cougars running back DJ Butler (25) runs the ball during the first half against the Louisiana State Tigers at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Running back Makhi Hughes has experience as a starter; however, there are still many running backs competing for No. 1 and No. 2, such as DJ Butler and Re'Shaun Sanford II.

Whoever becomes the starter has a big shoe to fill. The starter must be able to deliver when needed, create explosive plays and give Weigman some breathing room.

Finding consistency and getting pressure off of Weigman is what needs to be found from the starting running back.

Defensive Backs

This position battle is one of the most important battles on defense. Finding players who can lock down their area in the secondary is important if Houston wants to succeed in the Big 12.

Junior defensive back Javion White is transferring to Houston and is most likely going to take a starting spot in the secondary. However, the other spots remain a mystery to be filled.

Defensive backs such as Jalen Mayo, JD Rhym, Will James and others are all competing to be starters. Several talented players are lined up but the players who can limit explosive plays, win one-on-ones with wide receivers and have experience to become elite will be shown in fall camp.

Receiver No. 3

Thomas and Trent Walker have most likely secured their spots as Nos.1 and 2 in the receiver position. However, the need for a slot receiver still remains.

Their receiving roster has a ton of talent and players that can complement both Thomas and Walker. Harvey Broussard III has experience and has been reliable when needed. Braeden Robinson is a freshman who makes up for his lack of experience with his speed and athleticism.

Ultimately, it is how head coach Willie Fritz wants to play the slot position. Whether he wants an experienced guy or a freshman who could be the future for the team is a decision Fritz has to make. This position battle will be an interesting one to follow as fall camp goes on.

Tight End

The need for a tight end is one of the most glaring problems for the Cougars. With former tight end Tanner Koziol gone, Houston could go two ways to fill the spot: either have a blocking tight end or a receiving tight end.

Having a blocking tight end gives extra help to the run game but having a receiving tight end helps Weigman in the passing game. This decision is once again Fritz's call to make. Players such as Jaivion Martian and Luke McGary could fill the role that Koziol left or could become blockers.

This position battle will be one of the most intriguing ones to follow throughout fall camp.