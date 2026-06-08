Every Swing Game On Houston Football's Schedule

In sports, every team has a game that decides its future, whether it be winning the conference or making the playoffs.

Houston is in the same boat, with games that can determine its entire future. Houston comes into the 2026 season as a Big 12 Championship contender and a shot at the College Football Playoffs. However, there are some games that can turn the tide of the Cougars future.

Here are all the swing games in Houston's 2026 schedule.

Texas Tech

Oct 4, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Cougars quarterback Zeon Chriss (2) passes against Texas Tech Red Raiders defensive end Romello Height (9) in the second half at TDECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

This game is the biggest swing game in Houston's upcoming season. The last time these two teams faced, Texas Tech was easily able to win against the Cougars.

Additionally, Houston opens its Big 12 opener against the Red Raiders at their turf, which poses a challenge for the Cougars. If Houston is able to win against the reigning Big 12 champion, the Cougars have a better chance at winning the conference.

A loss against Texas Tech wouldn't destroy Houston's season but it makes it more difficult to win the conference. Ultimately, Houston's chances of winning the conference and making the playoffs lean on this game.

UCF

With new additions from the transfer portal and their 2026 recruiting class, the Knights have all the pieces to upset the Cougars. UCF could have won against the Cougars if not for a late interception in the fourth quarter.

Although the Knights went 5-7 last year, UCF now poses a threat to the Cougars with an updated roster. If Houston takes this game lightly, UCF might be able to upset the Cougars and derail their entire season.

Utah

With an 11-2 record last year, Utah is a threat to Houston, especially since this matchup is in the latter half of the season. If Utah gets back into last year form, this game will come down to the wire.

If Houston is able to win against Utah in a stressful environment and handle an opponent that has playoff aspirations, the Cougars' chances of being a championship contender skyrocket.

Baylor

Although this game will be the last for the regular season, this rivalry carries some heat with it. Despite rankings, rivalry games have uncertain outcomes.

With a conference championship on the line, an intense rivalry between Baylor and Houston and a season that comes down to this game, the stakes couldn't be any higher for the Cougars. Just like UCF, Baylor has a chance to derail Houston's chances of winning the conference.