Here’s 4 Bold Predictions For Houston’s Contest At Oklahoma State
It’s another exciting week for the Houston Cougars to prove to the haters that the program is on the rise. Houston head coach Willie Fritz is excited for Saturday morning's game at Oklahoma State, but knows his team faces a test he hopes they can pass this time.
Does Houston pass or fail the test?
The Cougars’ offense was in rhythm. The Cougars’ defense was as well. However, Texas Tech dominated Houston at the line of scrimmage and in the passing game.
Will the Cougars turn it around? Will it score the most points it has recorded all season? Will the defense play soft or tight?
Many questions will get answered, but the exciting part, in anticipation of the Saturday morning affair, is that anything is possible.
Conner Weigman Throws Five Touchdowns
The former Texas A&M quarterback Conner Weigman has been blossoming since joining Slade Nagle’s offense. In each game, he has progressed as a passer, increasing the amount of yards recorded since being named the starter. That was, until he was injured last weekend against the Red Raiders.
Native to Cypress, Texas, Weigman is close to home and should feel comfortable where he is at. Weigman accumulated 910 yards in the air with six touchdowns. He has numerous weapons to distribute the ball to and will utilize them, as Oklahoma State has no answers for his explosive arm and mobility in the pocket. Weigman has a career day, finding wide receiver Stephon Johnson and tight end Tanner Koziol each having a pair of touchdowns.
Dean Connors Goes Over 200 Yards On The Ground
This thought is wild considering that Dean Connors has only had 80 carries for 355 yards. Looking at who the Cougars’ offensive line is going against shows that the opportunity to catch scouts’ attention is very much in the picture, with an exciting game on tap.
Connors has had a career-long 54-yard carry and will not struggle to find the open hole, gap, and window. Oklahoma State struggles defensively, giving up 19 or more points in every game this season, so expect no less from the Houston ground game, which will likely give co-defensive coordinator Clint Bowen another embarrassing day.
As long as Houston comes out motivated and is not sleepy with the 11 a.m. start, the running back has a massive day.
Houston D-Line Piles Up Four Sacks
Overall, the Cougars’ defense has been lights out through five weeks of football with five interceptions, two fumble recoveries, and 11 sacks. The Cowboys’ offense has struggled to take care of the ball and has had poor pass protection. Quarterback Zane Flores has thrown three interceptions.
Eddie Walls Ⅲ leads the defensive line with two sacks, while linebackers Brandon Mack Ⅱ and Corey Platt have been lights out when it comes to making the right reads and dialing up the blitz when defensive coordinator Austin Armstrong approves it.
Saturday morning is a sack fest. Walls doubles his sack numbers with contributions from two dynamic linebackers who continue to be vital pieces to the run and pass defense.
Oklahoma State Fails To Record Three Touchdowns
Numbers don’t lie.
When you examine the success the Cowboys have had scoring points, it is not trending in a positive direction. So far, the team's performances against UT Martin, Oregon, Tulsa, Baylor, and Arizona have been underwhelming, with the team scoring less than 30 points in every contest.
Against Oregon, Oklahoma State only scored three points in the 69-3 blowout, while Baylor hammered them 45-27. UT Martin allowed the offense to score 27 points, but it was still well short of expectations. The game against Tulsa went just as severely, dropping another one 19-12.
If Houston is disciplined and makes no mental mistakes, Oklahoma State will have little chance of competing with a hard-hitting defense that prides itself on proper tackling.