Houston Football Moves Back in Top 15 of AP Poll After Win over Cincinnati

Houston Cougars football got back on track in Week 10 with a critical homecoming win over Cincinnati at TDECU Stadium on Saturday evening. The 31-24 victory improved Houston to a 7-2 record overall and a 4-2 mark in the Big 12.

It also kept Houston alive for another week in the Big 12 Championship race. The Cougars have been as consistent as any team in the country throughout the season and got a huge bounce-back win, even if it wasn't the best performance all around.

With all the chaos of one of the biggest weekends in college football, the Cougars were poised to move up in the AP Poll again, and that is what happened.

Houston was at No. 17 this past week and jumped up three spots to No. 14 in the Week 10 AP Poll. The Cougars were at No. 14 just three weeks ago in the Week 8 poll after the win over what was a ranked Oklahoma State team.

More on Houston's New Ranking

Nov 7, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Cougars head coach Willie Fritz motions as defensive back Jordan Allen (6) walks off the field during the fourth quarter against the Cincinnati Bearcats at TDECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

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Houston is back in the top 15 for the second time this season. The Cougars are behind Kentucky, who is also at 7-2, and one spot in front of USC at 7-2.

Houston is now ranked in the 11th straight poll since the season began, which is the longest streak in the polls since the 1990 season. The Cougars started the year at No. 23 in the preseason AP Poll.

UH was No. 16 in the USA Today Coaches Poll. With the season reaching the final stretch, the College Football Playoff released its first rankings last week. Houston was ranked No. 17, which was the highest CFP ranking in program history. UH's previous high in the CFP rankings was No. 18 back in the 2015 Peach Bowl season.

Given that the Cougars went up three spots in the AP Poll, it's very likely that Houston will also go up in the CFP rankings as well. Houston has proven it is a top-15 team in the country, but will need to go 10-2 to maintain that.

Three games are left for the Cougars, with two of those on the road. Houston will travel out to face Colorado on Friday night this week before getting a big challenge at West Virginia in Morgantown in Week 12.

Houston can make the CFP if it can somehow get into the Big 12 Championship and win it. Both Houston football and basketball are now in the top 15 in the country. There are only three other programs with that current accomplishment: Texas, Miami, and Tennessee.

Houston is the only program in the country to have that along with a ranked women's soccer team.