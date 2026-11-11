Houston Quarterback Conner Weigman Is Raising His Draft Stock Significantly

The Houston Cougars have had quite the season, recently moving to No. 14 in the newly released College Football Playoff rankings.

Why? Because the offense has been a well-oiled machine behind superstar quarterback Conner Weigman. And he has started to see his draft stock significantly rise.

Conner Weigman Has Developed Into One of the Nation's Best Quarterbacks

Coming out of high school, Weigman was a five-star recruit and ranked as the No. 3 QB in the 2022 recruiting class according to 247Sports. He committed to the Texas A&M Aggies, hoping to be the next superstar Aggie QB.

He showed flashes of brilliance in limited play, but staying healthy was his biggest obstacle. In his final season in College Station, he threw for just 819 yards, three touchdowns, and five interceptions. Weigman was eventually benched in favor of quarterback Marcel Reed, a decision that the Aggies deeply regret today.

Marcel Reed against South Carolina. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Weigman transferred from College Station to Houston and started immediately. In 2025, he broke out with 3,405 total yards, 36 total touchdowns, and just nine interceptions. This year, he has been even better, throwing for 2,280 yards, 22 touchdowns, and just two interceptions while adding 279 yards on the ground with seven touchdowns.

He was recently named a Maxwell Award semifinalist for his outstanding season so far (an award given to the best all-around player in the country). Interestingly, Reed has thrown just eight touchdowns and eight interceptions for the struggling 4-5 Aggies this season.

Weigman has simply developed into the QB that scouts thought he could be. He is smart with the ball, doesn't force things that aren't open, and is a dual-threat QB who is incredibly hard to defend on third down. Being smart with the ball is a trait a lot of teams want, that's for sure, in the NFL and in college.

WIN $2K IN TICKETS WIN $2K IN TICKETS GET READY TO COMPETE Georgia

Utah

Alabama

UCLA

Notre Dame

Texas

Miami (FL)

Tennessee

Indiana

BYU

Kentucky

Texas Tech PREREGISTER TO PLAY

As a result, it wouldn't be unreasonable to think Weigman can among the first QBs drafted in the 2027 NFL Draft.

Has Conner Weigman Developed Into a First-Round Pick?

It will be interesting to see how NFL teams will approach this year's draft. Really, a lot of QBs who could've been drafted high have had down years (Arch Manning, for example).

Some names to watch include Drew Mestemaker, Darian Mensah, Sam Leavitt, Jayden Maiava, and more. But Weigman has to be a name that is up there with some of those guys.

It kind of feels like Mestemaker has insane talent, while Mensah is just super sharp, but when you factor in arm talent and dual-threat capability, Weigman seems like a good option for some teams.

Drew Mestemaker scores a touchdown against the Kansas State Wildcats. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Teams can even take the Jordan Love approach by drafting Weigman and having him develop behind a star or even a superstar. The injury issues of Weigman, combined with his pretty ugly end to his career with the Aggies, definitely make teams think twice before aggressively pursuing him.

But this version of Weigman, one that has been almost unstoppable at times, deserves more recognition. I want to see how he does in closing out this season, because missing the CFP would be a disappointment, certainly.

However, this season deserves more discussion. Weigman, after all, is one of the main reasons Houston can compete for the CFP spot. It's time for his name to get more recognition by finishing the season well.