Five Houston Players Making Big Impressions in Fall Camp

The Houston Cougars football program has been busy with fall camp over the past week and building up towards the start of the season on Sept. 5 against Oregon State.

Houston is anticipated to be one of the top teams in the Big 12, gunning for a spot in the conference championship game, and a big reason for that is the amount of talent on this Cougars team. UH took a massive step forward and officially got out of the rebuilding phase last season with 10 wins, including a Texas Bowl victory in year two under coach Willie Fritz.

Now in year three, Houston is build to be a contender. With a strong transfer portal and high school recruiting class, the Cougars have depth across the team. That's been shown during fall camp so far.

There have been plenty of players who have done well so far at camp, but here are the top five players making the biggest impression.

Amare Thomas, WR

Nov 29, 2025; Waco, Texas, USA; Houston Cougars wide receiver Amare Thomas (0) makes a catch against the Baylor Bears during the second half at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The senior wide receiver emerged as Houston's No. 1 target through the air last season and put together 966 receiving yards and 12 touchdowns. That was the most by a Cougar since Tank Dell in 2022.

Thomas is on the preseason All-Big 12 team and seems poised for an even bigger year as one of the top receivers in the conference. He has speed, elusiveness and big-play ability, which have all been showcased throughout fall camp. Thomas is the go-to target for senior quarterback Conner Weigman and he's already scored multiple touchdowns during the 7-on-7 or 11-on-11 drills.

Koby Young, WR

The sophomore wideout in Young seems like he could be the biggest deep threat option for the Cougars. Young had 12 receptions for 191 yards last season, and his role could be significantly increased this year. He's been one of the top stories of fall camp so far as he continues to make special plays.

He has an ability to pull down contested catches and looks like a reliable target for Weigman. Young can be an explosive player for this offense.

Jaden Yates, LB

The senior linebacker in Yates transferred to Houston from Ole Miss and figures to be one of the leaders of the linebacking group given his experience. Yates spent the 2025 season with the Rebels and spent two seasons at Marshall prior to that.

He made 55 tackles and had 0.5 sacks last year and he'll probably have a big role for the Cougars. This was a great transfer signing as Yates played 15 games for Ole Miss, including three college football playoff games. He knows what it takes.

Defensive coordinator Austin Armstrong mentioned Yates played in the same defensive system at Ole Miss, so his transition has been smooth. Yates understands the techniques and checks of the defense so far.

Latreveon McCutchin, LB

McCutchin is now a senior and has spent the last three seasons at Houston. He had some playing time at the JACK position for the Cougars last year and has stood out early in fall camp. Given his experience and how much he stepped up last season, McCutchin can impact the game in a variety of ways.

The 6-foot-3, 245-pound McCutchin racked up 35 total tackles, two passes defended, one sack, one forced fumble, and two interceptions in 2025. That included a pick six.

JD Rhym, CB

The Cougars are looking for the next option at cornerback behind Will James and Jalen Mayo.

The experienced fifth-year senior is now in his third season at Houston after spending his first two years at Auburn. Rhym was mostly on special teams last year but is seeing time at corner through fall camp. He could be one of the top depth options at corner.

Cornerbacks coach Marcus Trice mentioned the competition behind Mayo, with Rhym the first player he named as an older guy "who's done a tremendous job."