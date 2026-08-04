Houston Quarterback Conner Weigman Named to Prestigious Preseason Watch List

There's a lot riding on Houston's senior quarterback Conner Weigman this year. After being one of the best quarterbacks in the Big 12 last season with 36 total touchdowns that led the conference, the expectations on Weigman have risen.

With this being his last season in college football, many believe that Weigman is set to have an even better year than 2025. Weigman finally has some stability for back-to-back seasons, where he is locked into his starting role and also has the same coaching staff, specifically offensive coordinator Slade Nagle.

Weigman took a massive step forward last season and showed why he was a former five-star prospect out of Bridgeland. He's now been named to the Maxwell Award Preseason Watchlist.

Houston's QB Recognized

This award is given to the best all-around player in college football. He is one of 81 players in the country to be named on this list, and one of 45 quarterbacks who made the cut.

This is the second time that Weigman has made the Maxwell Award preseason watchlist in his career.

He was first named to the list as a redshirt sophomore at Texas A&M. Weigman transferred to Houston after that season, and the move for him to return home paid off.

After his great start to 2025, Weigman's name was added to the watchlist last season in October after his special performance over a ranked Arizona State team on the road that gave Houston a top 25 ranking for the first time since 2022.

The Cypress, Texas native was one of four FBS quarterbacks last season with at least 25 passing touchdowns and 10+ rushing scores. He earned three Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week awards and capped the year off with a Texas Bowl MVP thanks to his 286 total yards and four touchdown passes against LSU.

The 6-foot-3 signal-caller was also named to the Davey O'Brien QB Class of 2025 watchlist as well. Houston unlocked Weigman's rushing ability as a dual threat quarterback and it paved the way for a historic season for a Houston quarterback.

Weigman's 3,405 yards of total offense were the most by a Houston quarterback since 2021 and his 700 rushing yards were the second most by a UH QB since 1996.

His production is among the best for returning Big 12 quarterbacks, and Weigman has the potential to end up being the best quarterback in the conference. Weigman's 11 rushing touchdowns are tied for the most in the Big 12 among returning quarterbacks, while his 700 rushing yards and 65.2 completion percentage all lead returning Big 12 signal-callers.

15 other Big 12 players made the Maxwell Award watchlist, and Weigman is among six Big 12 quarterbacks who got named. Those players are Noah Fifita of Arizona, DJ Lagway of Baylor, Drew Mestemaker of Oklahoma State, Bear Bachmeier of BYU and Avery Johnson of Kansas State.