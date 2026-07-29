Five Houston Players Ready for a Bigger Role This Season

The hype for Houston's upcoming football season has been rising exponentially, especially with the news of the great transfers and recruits the program is getting.

But the most committed Cougars are seeking to do more.

With that in mind, here are five Cougars ready for a bigger role in 2026.

Larry Crawford

Oct 25, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Houston Cougars offensive lineman Larry Crawford (70) against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Offensive lineman Larry Crawford made a deep impression before coming to Houston. In his one season at Georgia Military College, Crawford was credited with clearing the way for the offense to get an average of 31.7 points per game and for the college's 8-2 record in 2023.

Last season with the Cougars, he had 100% pass block efficiency and became the fourth-best offensive lineman on the team with a grade of 62.9. With stats like these coming from only six games, it's clear that Crawford can take on more if he's given the opportunity.

Koby Young

Oct 25, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Houston Cougars wide receiver Koby Young (18) against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Another wide receiver ready to put in the work is Koby Young. Young put up 191 receiving yards and made his career-high 43-yard reception against Texas Tech.



Young has shown his hunger as a wide receiver, and with Amare Thomas about to start his final season, Young could easily go from an underdog to a star.



Ashton Porter

Jan 1, 2024; Glendale, AZ, USA; Oregon Ducks linebacker Ashton Porter (29) against the Liberty Flames during the 2024 Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Coming in from Oregon, defensive lineman Ashton Porter held up the defense with 20 tackles. He's looking to raise that total while staying as an edge rusher for the Cougars.

During his spring game interview, Porter expressed his faith in the team as a whole, recognizing his own place on the team and how his teammates help each other improve.

"The defense is going to be really well. You know, just having me, Trey Trey, B-Mac... and guys like those, they're really going to step up and help us," Porter said.

Muizz Tounkara

Aug 30, 2025; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Florida Gators wide receiver Muizz Tounkara (14) looks on before a game against the Long Island Sharks at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Former Florida WR Muizz Tounkara is expected to change up his style with the Cougars after landing 12 receiving yards for two receptions during the eight games played at Florida.

Tounkara had promising stats coming out of high school, with 30 receptions for 455 receiving yards his senior year.

His homecoming back to Houston with coach Fritz's leadership could be the jumpstart needed to grow his skills as a WR at the collegiate level.

Luke Carney

Oct 18, 2025; Syracuse, New York, USA; Syracuse Orange quarterback Luke Carney (11) looks to pass against the Pittsburgh Panthers during the second half at the JMA Wireless Dome. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Luke Carney could be Houston's next best QB down the line. In his freshman year at Syracuse, he played four games and went 5 for 7 passing. Carney also had one rushing touchdown off of 28 rushing yards.

Carney was the only non-starting QB at Syracuse. With Houston's ability to develop quarterbacks like Weigman, the Cougars will definitely find a spot for Carney to shine in.

And with Oregon State scheduled as Houston's season-opening opponent, the game will serve as a proving ground for Walker to show his old teammates why he left.



With the new season, Houston will likely be truly dependent on its wide receivers, whether underdogs or veterans.

And if each receiver can find out how to synergize with Weigman, Houston will be tough to stop.