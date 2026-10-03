The No. 20 Houston Cougars looked to be in massive trouble, but ended up pulling off an incredible comeback win over UCF. After being down 17-0 in the third quarter, Houston ripped off 27 answered points and ended up winning comfortably 27-17 at TDECU Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

Houston improves to 4-1 on the season and won its 50th game all-time at TDECU Stadium. The Cougars have now won back-to-back games over UCF in what's now known as the Space Game.

Here are five takeaways.

Oct 3, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Cougars wide receiver Amare Thomas (0) signals after a first down during the fourth quarter against the UCF Knights at TDECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Massive Failure in Red Zone

Houston had three different opportunities to score a touchdown in the red zone in the first half and came up empty all three times. Weigman struggled with accuracy in the first half and missed plenty of chances and open receivers.

The Cougars ran more plays (38 to 29), picked up more first downs (11-8), and had more rushing yards (72 to 27), but nothing to show in terms of points. Houston has been one of the better offenses in the country, but had 0 points in the first half.

Houston faced a fourth-and-one at the UCF three-yard line, but the pass was incomplete. UH immediately got the ball back, and senior wide receiver Trent Walker set up the Cougars in great field position at the UCF 26-yard line.

Houston seemed in position again this time with a fourth-and-two at the UCF three-yard line. Weigman completely missed the pass to redshirt junior running back Re’Shaun Sanford II.

The Cougars got another chance with a drive starting at the UCF 44-yard line. Houston picked up two first downs. Yet, the red zone was just a barrier. Overmyer fumbled at the seven-yard line, and it was recovered by UCF in the end zone for a touchback.

Third Quarter Momentum Change by McCutchin

After the Cougars finally scored their first touchdown of the game, senior linebacker Latreveon McCutchin completely changed the game and flipped it to the Cougars. McCutchin had a pick-six last year against UCF in Orlando, Florida, and he almost did the same thing in this game.

McCutchin came up big on a critical third down towards the end of the third quarter. He jumped up, tipped the pass from senior quarterback Keyone Jenkins, and caught it at the UCF 19-yard line. McCutchin then rumbled 17 yards to the two-yard line.

Houston punched it into the end zone two plays later on a keeper by Weigman. From down 17-0, the Cougars stormed back with 14 quick points at the end of the third quarter.

Incredible 2nd Half Performance

It seemed like Houston was poised for a massive letdown of a game against UCF in the Space Game rivalry. The Cougars came out flat to start the second half and went down 17-0 with six minutes to go in the third. Houston’s offense suddenly flipped the switch. Houston then scored 27 unanswered points and won it.

The Cougars went up-tempo and went 75 yards in seven plays. Weigman ran in for a 19-yard rushing score, and it took just over two minutes. Houston needed a turnover to really get this comeback going, and that’s exactly what happened just four plays later thanks to McCutchin’s interception.

Houston’s defense got another quick stop, and UCF’s third-string quarterback came in for the series. The Cougars’ offense and defense worked seamlessly together. Houston went on its most important drive of the game, which gave it the first lead of the game. The Cougars went 62 yards in 11 plays, and Weigman easily went in for the one-yard touchdown. Houston took the lead, then added two more field goals from redshirt sophomore kicker Jonathan Dimas.

Houston’s defense went on a streak of 13 plays for 17 yards on the last four UCF drives.

Weigman’s Rushing Touchdowns

Weigman didn’t have a passing touchdown today and went just 18 out of 33 for 239 yards. It was just a 55 percent completion rate. His three rushing touchdowns were how he made a big difference. Coach Willie Fritz revealed postgame that Weigman was “sick as a dog”, but still went out there and fought the whole game.

This was the first time a Houston quarterback had three rushing scores since Donovan Smith in 2023.

Defensive Struggles on Key Third Downs

Houston’s defense definitely bounced back after a poor performance against Georgia Southern. It forced a turnover and allowed UCF to go just four out of 14 on third down and one out of three on fourth down. However, there were a couple of letdowns when there was an opportunity to get off the field.

UCF scored a touchdown on third-and-goal at the 13-yard line on its opening drive. Jenkins scored UCF’s only touchdown of the second half, and Houston had him wrapped up, but couldn’t make the tackle. Additionally, there were some missed tackles that allowed large chunks of yardage.