Former Houston Cougar to Sit Out First Half of Season Opener For 2024 Ejection
As the Houston Cougars easily took care of the Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks with a 27-0 shutout Thursday night, another Cougar is preparing to gear up in a new home in the college football world.
After two seasons with the Cougars, safety A.J. Haulcy announced that he would again be hitting the NCAA Transfer Portal, and this time landed with the LSU Tigers after spending some time with the New Mexico Lobos before he came to the Cougars in 2023.
However, after some shenanigans that plagued the end of his time with the Cougars, his time with the Tigers will have to wait at least 30 minutes.
Haulcy Must Sit Out the First Half of the LSU-Clemson Game
As Haulcy gears up for his first plays on an SEC team in a game that very much holds game-of-the-year potential, he must first serve a one-half suspension after being involved in a scuffle during Houston's loss to the BYU Cougars last year.
According to CBS Sports, Haulcy was ejected late in the Cougars' loss in the regular-season finale to their fellow Cougars originally for unsportsmanlike conduct, but after the game, it was changed to fighting, which carries a mandatory first-half suspension of the next game, regardless of whether the player is on the same team or not.
As for Haulcy, since Houston did not make any bowl or postseason games after the regular season in 2024, and even after Haulcy went from Houston to Baton Rouge, the punishment still carries over.
Given that Haulcy was expected to start for LSU in the top 10 matchup, Tigers head coach Brian Kelly admitted that the situation caught him and the team by surprise.
"We were informed of his situation on Wednesday," Kelly told reporters before the news broke. "We're practicing him, preparing to play him and we'll wait for further guidance. It's a little bit of conference and certainly NCAA rulings in terms of what the circumstances are at the end of the game."
Given that the game is less than 24 hours away and the NCAA does not allow appeals for fighting incidents, Haulcy has no choice but to ride the bench for the first 30 minutes of the contest.
Haulcy was a tremendous safety for the Coogs last year, recording 74 total tackles and five interceptions, a stat line that should perfectly suit him for play in the Southeastern Conference.
The showdown between the two Tiger teams is set for 6:30 P.M. on ABC Saturday night.