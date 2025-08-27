Houston Cougars QB Conner Weigman Confident in Transfer Portal-Built Squad
College football is forever different. The transfer portal era has completely changed how coaches, players and programs operate.
Instead of knowing the guys they have on the roster going into each semester, coaches have to essentially re-recruit their entire roster and convince the players why the grass is not greener on the other side. With that, the roster programs are constantly changing, and teams are losing and gaining players at a higher rate than ever.
While it may be a negative for the coaches and the programs, players have a chance to benefit. After a disappointing year at Texas A&M, quarterback Conner Weigman sought a change of scenery by transferring to Houston. On Monday, Weigman went on an episode of GoCoogs.com’s Talkin' Bout Them Cougars to discuss the challenges that come with building chemistry.
How Does Conner Weigman Build Chemistry?
As a quarterback, it is your job to learn what brings your team together and interact with the entire roster. You have to be able to connect with guys you normally would not and learn what makes them tick. Coogs head coach Willie Fritz praised Weigman’s ability to do just that at the Big 12 Media Days.
“He’s just been aces,” Fritz said. “We’re just very, very fortunate to have him in our football program. He interacts with everybody. Just a real old-fashioned type of quarterback.”
Over the summer, Weigman and the Houston wide receivers were hard a work getting to know each other and getting on the same wavelength.
“That’s probably the most difficult part in this day and age with the transfer portal, is trying to build the best team possible and be clicking on all cylinders when Week 1 comes around,” Weigman said. “We’ve worked every day, twice a day, watching film, watching routes, knowing when to break and timing-wise wise and I feel like we’re on a really good page right now heading into Week 1.”
Building trust between a quarterback and his receivers is crucial for a passing game. It allows quarterbacks to know where their receivers will be on any given route, and lets receivers trust that their quarterback will not throw them hospital balls that lead them right into a hard-hitting linebacker waiting to de-cleat them.
Weigman is set to make his debut in a Houston Cougars uniform on Thursday night when the Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks come to the Third Ward. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. Central.