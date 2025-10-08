3 Players to Watch For the Oklahoma State Cowboys vs. Houston Cougars
The Houston Cougars travel to Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Oklahoma, to continue conference play against the Oklahoma State Cowboys, just a week removed from when Houston suffered its first loss of the 2025 season against the Texas Tech Red Raiders.
The Coogs will look to use this game to get their mojo back against a Cowboys that has just struggled to say the least, having fired their head coach of over 20 years in Mike Gundy after their loss to the Tulsa Golden Hurricane in Week 4, and the team only having two passing touchdowns in five games so far, none of them by their starting quarterback.
Houston will just hope that their starting quarterback Conner Weigman, will be 100 percent for the game, having been in concussion protocol after being taken out of the game against Texas Tech late in the first half, never returning.
Cowboys To Watch
Oklahoma State hasn't had much to be positive about in the 2025 season, but they know they have a chance to turn that around when they host the Cougars on Saturday, and here is a look at three players that will be critical in those hopes.
Rodney Fields Jr., Running Back
Fields Jr., the team's leading rusher with 213 yards, but has not contributed to the team's five rushing touchdowns so far in the season but does still lead the team with 338 scrimmage yards, also coming from 14 receptions for 125 yards.
Fields tied with quarterback Zane Flores with 31 rushing yards in the loss against Arizona, the two of them combining for 62 of the team's 89 yards on the ground, the team's lone touchdown coming via a 55-yard pick-six from cornerback LaDainian Fields.
He's no Ollie Gordon II, but still an Oklahoma State running back to keep an eye on.
Bryan McCoy, Linebacker
The team leader in total tackles, and started the season hot with 14 total tackles against the UT Martin Skyhawks, which has served as the Pokes' lone win in the season so far, but has only tallied 11 total tackles in conference play through two games, but still poses as enough of a threat for Dean Connors and whoever else runs the ball for the Coogs on Saturday.
Wendell Gregory, Linebacker
Another linebacker to circle on the depth chart, who has had 8.5 of his 16 total tackles go for a loss of yardage, which includes a team-high three sacks, a number for Weigman to watch out for as he's under center.
Or Zeon Chriss, depending on Weigman's status as the week progresses.
The Cougars and Cowboys kick off at 11:00 AM Saturday.