Here's What Happened Last Time Between Houston and West Virginia
Prior to this season, the Houston Cougars had a bit of a rough transition to the Big 12, as they went 4-8 in each of their first two seasons in the conference.
While the past two seasons were rough overall, the Cougars had some great moments along the way. Whether it was an upset win or a feel-good story, there were still reasons to celebrate for Cougars fans during a largely dark period.
Chief among them was their win over the West Virginia Mountaineers in 2023, which featured one of the wildest endings in college football over the past few years. With the two teams set to meet again at TDECU Stadium on Saturday, it only feels right to look back at that thrilling game.
Houston Beat West Virginia on Wild Hail Mary Sequence
On Oct. 12, 2023, the Cougars beat the Mountaineers 41-39 after a thrilling fourth quarter, and specifically, an insane final minute.
After trailing by 11 points in the middle of the fourth quarter, the Mountaineers put together a furious rally with 15 points in the final four minutes. Garrett Greene hit Hudson Clement for a 50-yard touchdown with 12 seconds left, seemingly driving a dagger through the heart of Houston.
However, the Cougars had one more chance, and they didn't let it go to waste. As time expired, Donovan Smith launched a pass 49 yards to the end zone, and it ultimately landed in the arms of wide receiver Stephon Johnson for the game-winning touchdown. Not only that, but it gave the Cougars their first-ever Big 12 win as well.
There was plenty of excitement earlier in the game, including Matthew Golden's 100-yard kickoff-return touchdown in the first quarter and a 14-point run early in the fourth. However, it's tough to top the excitement of two miracle touchdowns back-to-back, especially when the second one caused a field rush.
Smith had one of the best games of his Cougars career, completing 21 of 27 passes for 253 yards and four touchdowns. Johnson had four receptions for 96 yards and two touchdowns, including the game-winner, while Stacy Sneed rushed for 78 yards and a touchdown on only seven carries.
For the Mountaineers, Greene completed 20 of 38 passes for 391 yards two touchdowns and an interception, and added two more scores on the ground. Devin Carter had five receptions for 116 yards, while CJ Donaldson had 66 yards and a touchdown on 17 carries.
Suffice to say, it will be tough for these two teams to match this level of excitement when they kick off on Saturday.