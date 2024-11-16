Houston Cougars On SI

Houston at Arizona football prediction, game time, TV channel, how to watch online

The Cougars and Wildcats are playing Big 12 football on Friday night

Ben Sherman

The Houston Cougars have a chance to finish near the top of the Big 12.
Believe it or not, the Houston Cougars (4-5, 3-3) are just two wins from bowl eligibility.

Just four weeks ago the Cougars were 1-4 and looked headed for a last-place finish in the Big 12. But first-year head coach Willie Fritz has Houston playing as well as any team in the conference, as evidenced by their 24-19 win over then-No. 17 Kansas State on Nov. 2.

The Arizona Wildcats, on the other hand, are going in the opposite direction. After a 3-1 start, Brent Brennan's team has lost five consecutive games and is struggling mightily on the defensive side of the ball.

With a season finale at No. 6 BYU looming, Houston has to win Friday night to have a chance at six wins and a bowl game. Arizona can still get to six wins by running the table, but the Wildcats have to travel to TCU next week before hosting rival Arizona State in their final game.

The oddsmakers think this game is a pick 'em, with Arizona favored by 1.5 points. Both teams are coming off bye weeks, which has given the coaching staffs ample time to correct issues and prepare game plans.

Houston's defense will have to slow down one of the best quarterback-wide receiver duos in the country in Noah Fifita and Tet McMillan, while Arizona's defense is tasked with defending arguably the most explosive dual-threat quarterback in the Big 12 — Zeon Chriss. The redshirt sophomore was a perfect 11-of-11 passing vs. Kansas State, while rushing 22 times for 75 yards and a touchdown.

Here are details on how to watch and follow Friday's Big 12 football matchup between Houston and Arizona:

Houston at Arizona TV Channel, Live Stream, Betting Odds

Who: Houston (4-5, 3-3) at Arizona (3-6, 1-5) in a Big 12 college football game

When: 8:15 p.m. MST/9:15 p.m. CT | Friday, November 15

Where: Arizona Stadium | Tucson, Arizona

Live Stream: Stream Houston-Arizona live on fuboTV (Start your free trial)

TV Channel: FS1

Our Prediction: Houston 27, Arizona 24

Betting Odds: Arizona is favored by 1.5 points per FanDuel Sportsbook

