Houston Barely Misses Out On Latest AP Poll
What Willie Fritz has done in his time as the head coach of the Houston Cougars is nothing short of impressive. He has been successful at every stop in his coaching career, and expects Houston to be no different.
Before the Kansas native took control of the Coogs in 2024, the team had posted a 4-8 record and was at the bottom of the Big 12. In his first year at the helm, Fritz led Houston to a 4-8 mark that saw the beginning of a culture reset and glimpses of what would be to come.
Now in his second year with the Cougars, Fritz has the team knocking on the door of a Top-25 finish after moving to an 8-2 record. Following Houston’s 30-27 victory over the UCF Knights, the Coogs are once again receiving top-25 votes.
How Houston Can Attain a Top-25 Finish
Earlier this season, the Cougars burst into the AP poll following an impressive victory over then-No. 24 Arizona State. After being named No. 22, Houston immediately dropped its second game of the season to the unranked West Virginia Mountaineers, falling out of the rankings almost immediately.
After toppling the Knights, Houston is back in the voters’ good graces. Sitting in the hypothetical No. 30 spot, Houston sits behind Tulane, Missouri, North Texas, and Iowa.
To solidify a spot in the AP poll and compete for a spot in the College Football Playoff, the Cougars will need to beat both in-state rivals TCU and Baylor while hoping for losses by the teams above them. While No. 21 Tennessee has three losses and remains in the conversation, Houston unfortunately would not have the same luxury because of the quality of its losses.
Sitting at 8-2, the Coogs have almost completely flipped their record from a year ago. With two conference losses, Houston currently sits at fourth in the Big 12, behind Texas Tech, BYU, and Cincinnati, all ranked programs. If one of those teams loses and Fritz and Co. win out, it would be very hard to deny Houston a ranked spot come the end of the regular season.
As for the Coaches Poll, Houston is also receiving votes and would fall into the hypothetical No. 29 slot behind South Florida, North Texas and Iowa.
Before it can keep turn its win into a streak, Houston gets a week off before hosting the TCU Horned Frogs on Saturday, Nov. 22, with the kickoff time yet to be announced.