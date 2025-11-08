These 2 Games Have Implications For The Houston Cougars
When Week 11 of the college football season gets underway, significant conversations will surround the Big 12, as a handful of teams still have a chance to secure a ticket to the Championship Game, which is a month away.
Houston is currently on the outside looking in, as it will need to win out and receive help from other programs to secure one of the top two spots in the conference. After the devastating loss to West Virginia, the chances dropped significantly, but the opportunity is still in sight.
With BYU, Texas Tech, and Cincinnati all sitting atop Houston, the odds that all three of those programs lose two games are not likely but certainly possible. This weekend, BYU travels to Lubbock, Texas, to take on Texas Tech, while Cincinnati is on bye.
BYU is undefeated, so the question arises: would it be better for BYU to lose, given that they haven’t lost a conference game, or for Texas Tech to lose, a team that Houston defeated earlier in the season? Both scenarios can help Houston partially, but with three games to go, the odds of both losing another game are very slim. TCU also plays this weekend, a team that Houston plays in a few weeks. Here is a preview of those two teams' contests this weekend.
No. 7 BYU at No. 8 Texas Tech
College Gameday will be in northwest Texas for the first time in a long time, spotlighting the success that both programs have produced this year. This matchup will highlight the highly anticipated matchup between the two quarterbacks. Under center for BYU is Bear Bachmeier, and for Texas Tech is Behren Morton. Both have been tremendous, but haven’t had as much pressure on them as they do now.
Coach Kalani Sitake leads the Cougars, and the Red Raiders are under the leadership of Joey McGuire, who had his best year of recruiting. Both coaches know what is on the line, as the winner of this contest is likely to advance to Arlington, Texas, for the Big 12 Championship Game.
Securing this win also means gaining control of first place in the standings and likely having the upper hand when it comes down to tiebreaker scenarios. The team that can make more game-changing plays and force turnovers will win. There won’t be any tortillas, but there will be a ton of points that get thrown on the scoreboard.
Iowa State at TCU
This matchup matters to Houston. If Houston is going to finish the season with two wins, it will need to defeat TCU at home. That isn’t going to be an easy task, considering the loss to West Virginia showed that teams who are not better on paper can still knock off anyone.
Going into this year, Iowa State was one of the favorites to win the Big 12 Championship, but its season has taken a turn for the worse. It has been in close games, but it just hasn’t been able to close out games.
The Cyclones QB, Rocco Becht, has experience with the program and has played in big games. Native to Wesley Chapel, Florida, the junior has thrown for 2,119 yards with 11 touchdowns. He lost a couple of his key offensive weapons to the NFL Draft, but has found a way to keep the offense moving the chains.
As for TCU’s QB, Josh Hoover, he has been very accurate with 2,371 yards in the air to go along with his 22 touchdowns this season. His QBR is No. 31 in the nation at 72.1, where he has taken care of the ball with only six interceptions.
Do not overlook what Sonny Dykes has done to make this program fun to watch, as he has experience competing in the playoffs from his run a few years ago. Coach Fritz has to handle business this weekend before looking ahead, but playing the Horned Frogs in a few weeks will be intriguing to watch, depending on what happens elsewhere in the league.