Houston Cougars 2025 Football Position Preview: Tight Ends
The Houston Cougars are just a little over a week away from their season opener against the Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks and with the number of new faces on his team, second-year head coach Willie Fritz should be ecstatic about the fresh start that his team is getting in 2025.
Snagging former Texas A&M quarterback Conner Weigman was a definite plus for the Houston coach over the offseason, a pass-heavy signal caller who isn't afraid to use his legs every now and then to advance the ball.
Retaining running back Re'Shaun Sanford and adding wide receiver Amare Thomas from Alabama-Birmingham should give the team a well-needed upgrade in the passing attack that struggled mightily with just nine passing touchdowns the entire 2024 season.
But if there's one group that is the newest of them all, it's likely the tight end room.
The 2025 Houston Cougar Tight Ends
The Cougars' offseason in the transfer portal saw them bring in not one, but two new tight ends to the team, plenty of muscle for Conner Weigman to work with in his first season with his new school.
Let's take a look at those tight ends with a quick rundown of the position for the 2025 season.
Tanner Koziol, senior
A senior out of Bloomingdale, IL, Koziol enjoyed a breakout junior year with Ball State, catching 94 passes for 839 yards and eight touchdowns, which included a nine-reception, 112-yard performance to go along with a receiving touchdown in the Cardinals' close 37-34 loss to the Central Michigan Chippewas.
After a 3-9 season with the Cardinals, Koziol would enter the transfer portal and head to the Wisconsin Badgers in December, only to turn around in April and again entered the portal, joining the Cougars in April of this year.
Koziol has been named to the preseason watch list for the John Mackey Award, given annually to college football's best tight end.
Luke McGary, junior
Junior tight end Luke McGary joins the Cougars after a below-average year with the Tulsa Golden Hurricane, one that also saw his former team go 3-9 and McGary himself not scoring a receiving touchdown until the very last game of the season.
His season high in receiving was 48 yards against Louisiana Tech and East Carolina. He finished with 17 receptions for 231 yards and the lone touchdown in the 2024 season.
Jayden York, redshirt senior
A native of the state capital in Austin, York returns to H-Town after only putting up five catches and 31 yards last year, looking to bump up both of those stats with Weigman under center.