Houston Cougars 2025 Football Position Preview: Running Backs
After a tumultuous first season under Willie Fritz that resulted in the Houston Cougars going 4-8 on the 2024 season, which saw the team get shut out in back-to-back games at one point, the team now has a full season under their belt with their new coaching staff and is looking to take the Big 12 Conference by storm in 2025.
The team was also very active in transfer portal deals, upgrading their offensive line, snagging a wide receiver and tight end, and even landed who is likely to be their starting quarterback for the year in Conner Weigman.
Another group that will be looking to improve on their craft is the Coog's running game, which only scored nine touchdowns last year, and only two of them coming from running backs.
The 2025 Houston Cougars Running Backs
With the team's leading rusher from 2024 returning, and their transfer portal work also landed them a backup option in the backfield.
So, without further ado, here is the running back room for Houston in the 2025 season.
Re'Shaun Sanford II, sophomore
Sanford, the team's leading rusher from last year, will be returning to "The Cage," looking to have a more productive sophomore effort and build on his 444 rushing yards and lone rushing touchdown last year, which he scored in Houston's 30-19 win in Week 6 over the TCU Horned Frogs.
Splitting carries with Stacy Sneed and the quarterbacks limited Sanford's production, and he never went over 100 yards in his freshman year, but with a year of experience under his belt and looking like the clear leader of this tailback corps, a sophomore slump should be far away for Sanford in 2025.
Dean Connors, senior
Joining Houston after a productive three years with the rival Rice Owls, Connor brings stark dual-threat and big play potential to H-Town, having combined for 1,551 yards on the ground, 888 receiving yards, and 21 total touchdowns in his past two years with Rice.
Connors' biggest game from the 2024 season came in a 69-7 blowout of the Texas Southern Tigers in Week 2, where he took nine carries for 113 yards and three rushing touchdowns, one of three times he eclipsed the 100-yard mark over the 2024 season.
Stacy Sneed, senior
Sneed was the other main option at running back in 2024, toting the rock 60 times for 308 yards and one rushing touchdown, and added 16 receptions for 99 yards and a touchdown through the air.
The Cougars welcome the Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks to TDECU Stadium on Thursday, August 28 to open their 2025 campaign.