Houston Cougars 2025 Football Position Preview: Cornerbacks
The Houston Cougars are less than a week away from their season opener against the Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks, kickstarting their second year under head coach Willie Fritz, the first of which saw the team finish with a disappointing 4-8 record.
But now that the offseason has come and gone, the team has seen a massive upgrade to their team, the offense especially, as the team reeled in quarterback Conner Weigman, tight end Tanner Koziol, and wide receiver Amare Thomas, as well as linebacker Jesus Machado and strong safety Blake Thompson on defense.
The cornerback room, however, will feature some more familiar faces to the Houston crowd.
The 2025 Houston Cougars Cornerbacks
The Cougars pass defense allowed 188.8 yards in the 2024 season, which in and of itself isn't all that much, but when you match it to the 152.7 passing yards the Cougars offense put up, adjustments certainly need to be made on defense.
With that said, here is the presumed starters for the Houston Cougars in the defensive backfield at the cornerback position.
Latrell McCutchin, redshirt senior
McCutchin returns to the Cougars in the 2025 season with the most combined tackles amongst the returning Cougar corners, with 37 total tackles, with one going for loss, with his most productive games coming in the form of seven separate four-tackle performances.
Now likely near or at the forefront of the Cougars' cornerback room, McCutchin will look to take on a more predominant role in the Cougars defense and lock down what ever receiver stands in front of him.
Will James, redshirt sophomore
James comes to the Cougars after a quietly productive freshman season with the Southern Mississippi Golden Eagles.
The Grand Bay, Alabama native recorded 35 total tackles (21 solo) with seven passes successfully defended in a dismal season with the Golden Eagles that only saw them victorious in one game last season, their Week 2 matchup against the Southeastern Louisiana Lions by a score of 35-10.
Now in the Big 12 Conference, James will hope to make his name known at a higher level of football during his first season in Houston.
JD Rhym, redshirt junior
Rhym returns to the Cougars after a very quiet 2024 season, which only saw him record four tackles all year. Like James, Rhym will hope to see a rebound in the 2025 season and perhaps boost his draft stock in the couple of years that remain in his collegiate eligibility.