Houston Cougars 2025 Season Game-By-Game Predictions
The Houston Cougars are set to enter their second year under head coach Willie Fritz, looking for an improvement on the 4-8 that plagued their first season together in 2024.
And following a successful season of working in the transfer portal, they could very well be on their way to doing so, landing Texas A&M quarterback Conner Weigman in addition to upgrading their lineman, securing a John Mackey Award contender in tight end Tanner Koziol, and also wide receiver Amare Thomas.
The team also retained some key offensive players from 2024, such as wide receiver Stephon Jackson and running back Re'Shaun Sanford II.
Game-By-Game
Here is a game-by-game breakdown of each Houston contest in the 2025 season, and how the team can be expected to fare record-wise throughout the year.
Game 1: vs. Stephen F. Austin
The Cougars open up the 2025 campaign with a home defense of Space City Financial Stadium against an FCS opponent in the Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks.
It may take Conner Weigman a little bit to adjust to the game day environment, which is a massive few steps down from Kyle Field, but once he's comfortably under center, it should be smooth sailing for the Coogs.
Record: 1-0
Game 2: at Rice
Week 2 sees the Cougars right in the midst of an inner-city rivalry with the Rice Owls, whom Houston easily took care of last year in a 33-7 defeat at TDECU. Though the rivalry will be at Rice Stadium this year, that should make no difference for the team, and the Coogs should easily start the year 2-0.
Record: 2-0
Game 3: vs. Colorado
In their first conference game for the team's season, the team will take on a Colorado Buffaloes squad that will likely still be trying to see how they do on the field without both Shedeur Sanders and Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter, who are now in the NFL.
Surely, Deion Sanders can get his team back into shape without the two stars, but the team will likely still be lacking when they head to Houston.
Record: 3-0 (1-0)
Game 4: at Oregon State
The more well-rounded Cougars team takes on an Oregon State club that endured a five-game losing streak at one point last year.
The Beavers didn't do much to boost their team over the offseason, so a 4-0 start is likely for the Cougars, which would already match their win total from last year.
Record: 4-0
Game 5: vs. Texas Tech
This game against the Red Raiders is where I believe the Cougars could see their first sign of trouble. Texas Tech was beginning to catch steam at the tail end of last year before losing to the Arkansas Razorbacks in the Liberty Bowl, and the team doesn't seem to be slowing down as the 2025 season prepares to ramp up.
You can't win 'em all, but this one should be a very underrated contest on the season. Unfortunately, it's a contest that will see the Cougars go 1-1 in conference play.
Record: 4-1 (1-1)
Game 6: at Oklahoma State
Oklahoma State saw a very disappointing 20th season under head coach Mike Gundy, winning their first three games before losing their final nine after being ranked as high as No. 13 during the season.
Even though they'll be away, the Cougars should be able to handle their business in Stillwater.
Record: 5-1 (2-1)
Game 7: vs. Arizona
Like Houston, the Arizona Wildcats also endured a tough 4-8 season, and one of those wins just so happened to be against the Cougars, snapping a five-game losing skid.
However, that game was in Arizona, this one is at "The Cage," and with the improvements that Houston made over the offseason, the team should easily get their revenge this season.
Record: 6-1 (3-1)
Game 8: at Arizona State
From one Arizona team to another, the Cougars this time travel to Tempe to take on an Arizona State that is currently ranked No. 11 in the AP ranks, and though they lost their dynamic running back Cam Skattebo to the NFL draft, quarterback Sam Leavitt and wide receiver Jordyn Tyson are still a very underrated QB-WR duo that is more than capable of dealing damage, and the Cougars will be another team in their way, especially with the game being in Arizona.
Record: 6-2 (3-2)
Game 9: vs. West Virginia
The Cougars host the Mountaineers in a battle of teams that didn't necessarily meet expectations last year. The home crowd should give the Coogs the edge they need as they continue their impressive 2025.
Record: 7-2 (4-2)
Game 10: at UCF
The game against the Knights could be viewed as somewhat of a trap game for the Cougars if they truly live up to these predictions, but if Houston sticks to their guns, a road win is very likely in Orlando.
Record: 8-2 (5-2)
Game 11: vs. TCU
The Horned Frogs come off of a 9-4 record that culminated in a dominant 34-3 win in the New Mexico Bowl over the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns. Sonny Dykes has seen quite a bit of success during his three years in Fort Worth, and I don't expect that to slow down in the 2025 season.
Record: 8-3 (5-3)
Game 12: at Baylor
The Bears got the better of the Cougars in Houston last year in a 20-10 victory on their way to an 8-5 season, and with them returning many of their key players from 2024, it seems that Willie Fritz and the Cougars could be meeting a similar fate as they travel to McLane Stadium this time around.
Record: 8-4 (5-4)