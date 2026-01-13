Houston Cougars Add LB with Special Connection Through Transfer Portal

Houston Cougars football has had a consistent defense over the past two seasons, and new coordinator Austin Armstrong led a unit that made plenty of plays in 2025.

As Houston looks to reload and try to make a run to the Big 12 championship, their defense will obviously play a big role in that. A key part will be the front seven, and the Cougars are adding to that aspect in the transfer portal.

On Sunday, Houston landed another linebacker in sophomore transfer Miller Malone from Western Kentucky.

More on Malone

The 6-foot-2, 216-lb linebacker has spent two seasons with the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers, where he played nine games in 2025. Malone made 37 total tackles, 17 of them solo. He played four games in his freshman year as well, primarily in special teams. Malone was one of the highest-graded linebackers in Conference USA according to Pro Football Focus.

Malone is a Mont Belvieu, Texas native, which is right outside the Houston area. He comes back home with a golden opportunity to play meaningful Power Four football for his hometown area. Malone went to Barbers Hill High School and committed to WKU out of the class of 2024.

He was a three-star prospect according to On3 and posted 103 tackles, 24 tackles for loss, five sacks, and four forced fumbles in his junior year of 2022. It’s possible Malone may find a role on special teams in Houston as well.

The Cougars lost experienced linebacker Corey Platt Jr. to Texas Tech on Monday, but also added Ole Miss linebacker Jaden Yates on Saturday. Malone could be a valuable add.

Malone has a special connection to the Houston Cougars, as his dad, Micah Malone, played at UH from 1996-1999. He was a similar size to his son during his playing days and was an outside linebacker. Malone did well as a versatile player who could handle tight ends and stop the run.

Miller Malone is former UH linebacker Micah Malone's son (Micah was at UH '96-'99).



Miller's brother, Maddux, is well known to Cougar fans as the Heisman Kid. https://t.co/LEZyHrGDbU pic.twitter.com/8efex2VlyW — GoCoogs.com (@gocoogs1) January 8, 2026

Miller also has a brother, Maddux, who, famously for Houston fans, posed as the Heisman kid back on College GameDay in 2011. He is now a basketball player for Kelin High School in Houston.

This is a perfect landing spot for Malone with plenty of Houston connections.