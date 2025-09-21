Houston Cougars Among Select Few Teams in Notable Statistic
After Week 4 of the college football season, the Houston Cougars (3-0) remain one of the only programs around the country without a turnover. Under new offensive coordinator Slade Nagle, the Cougars have been one of the most efficient offenses in FBS.
Along with programs like Alabama, San Diego State, Temple, and UConn, the Cougars have yet to fall victim to an interception or fumble this season. Not only does the statistic show the investment for the Cougars during the offseason, but shows how fast Houston's offense has found a rhythm this season.
Last season, the Houston offense finished towards the top of the Big 12 in turnovers and was tied for the conference lead in interceptions. With seven turnovers this season, the Cougars' defense has been nothing short of impressive in this first quarter of the season.
Can the Cougars Keep Winning the Turnover Battle?
There are a few factors that go into Houston's ability to win the turnover battle this season. Firstly, the Houston Cougars have exceeded expectations on defense, allowing less than 10 points a game to opposing offenses.
While the secondary had high expectations with depth additions at the safety and corner positions, Houston's linebacker core and defensive line have been a major part of the Cougars' success so far in 2025. Eddie Walls III and Corey Platt Jr. highlight the units, both having multiple sacks on opposing quarterbacks.
Combine that with a secondary that's adopted a "bend, don't break" mentality, and you find yourself with a formidable Big 12 defense. Now, the question for Houston is whether or not the Cougars can keep up the pace against tougher conference opponents.
Houston's Remaining Schedule
- 9/26: @ Oregon State
- 10/4: vs Texas Tech
- 10/11: @ Oklahoma State
- 10/18: vs Arizona
- 10/25: @ Arizona State
- 11/1: vs West Virginia
- 11/7: @ UCF
- 11/22: vs TCU
- 11/29: @ Baylor
It's no secret that the Cougars still have yet to beat a team that has proven themselves against quality opponents. While the 36-20 win over Colorado does inspire confidence in the team's ability to handle business, the Buffaloes' only wins of the season come against Delaware and Wyoming.
Multiple opponents on Houston's remaining schedule could prove to be massive tests for Austin Armstrong's defense. Programs like Texas Tech, Arizona State, TCU, and Baylor have all shown signs of a sound offense while finding wins against quality opponents. Likely the most notable win this past weekend came out of Salt Lake City, where the Red Raiders dominated the Utes 34-10 despite turning the ball over three times.
For the Coach Armstrong and the Cougar defense, keeping the "bend, don't break" mentality against explosive offenses could be the key to both staying competitive and potentially coming away with wins down the stretch of the season. A strong defensive performance against the Beavers this Friday could be exactly what the Cougars need to build confidence heading back into conference play.