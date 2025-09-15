Houston Cougars Offensive Coordinator Honored With Weekly Award
The first half between the Houston Cougars and the Colorado Buffaloes Friday night was a neck and neck, Houston led by only a safety, with a score of 16-14 in front of the home crowd at "The Cage."
The second half, however, might as well have not even featured Deion Sanders' team at all in the latter 30 minutes, as the Coogs outscored the Buffaloes 20-6 in the second halftime, wrapping up a 36-20 win in their first conference game of the 2025 season that saw quarterback Conner Weigman and running back Dean Connors continue to show that they belong in H-Town after transferring to the school this season.
And for the offensive masterclass, it wasn't only the players that got rewarded for their performance in the game.
Houston OC Slade Nagle Named Coordinator of the Week
After Houston put up 431 total yards of offense, which included 21 first downs and nearly 37 minutes of possession with the football,CBS Sports namedCougars offensive coordinator Slade Nagle the Big 12 Coordinator of the Week.
Nagle is currently in his first season as offensive coordinator with the Cougars, reuniting with Willie Fritz a year later after serving as the special teams and tight ends coach with his hometown LSU Tigers in 2024.
This followed eight seasons serving in various roles with the Tulane Green Wave under Fritz's tutelage, roles that included tight ends coach, quarterbacks coach, offensive coordinator, and even interim head coach for the team's bowl game in 2023, which resulted in a loss to the Virginia Tech Hokies.
A former quarterback himself, Nagle was a quarterback during his time in college, spending a year with the Clemson Tigers before finishing out his collegiate tenure with the McNeese State Cowboys, which included a Southwestern Conference title during his senior season, before joining Northwestern State as a graduate assistant after his playing days concluded.
Nagle's play calling Friday night led to the Cougars converting two fourth down tries on three attempts and also saw an impressive ground performance from quarterback Conner Weigman, rushing 17 times for 83 yards and a pair of rushing touchdowns, and threw for 222 yards through the air as well.
The defensive portion of Houston's game plan was also just as big of an impact Friday night, picking off Colorado quarterback Ryan Staub twice during the victory.
The team will enjoy a week off this weekend, before travelling to Corvallis for their final non-conference game of the year against the Oregon State Beavers on Friday, September 26.