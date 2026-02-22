Houston Cougars Duo of 2027 Recruiting Class Commits Receive Initial Rankings

The Houston Cougars now have their full attention on offseason workouts and spring practice, which begins for many programs across the country in the coming weeks, as the Coogs have firmly put the transfer portal and offseason changes in the background.

Now head coach Willie Fritz and his coaching staff will be receiving the first looks of his squad heading into the 2026 season, with undoubtedly a special focus on the incoming transfers and the 2026 recruiting class.

And while Fritz and his staff have their sole focus on building up the Cougars ahead of the 2026 season, Houston has already been doing some work elsewhere along the recruiting trail, with its two commits receiving a new update.

Houston's Pair of 2027 Commits Ranked as Three-Stars

Houston Cougars head coach Willie Fritz against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Mountain America Stadium. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Its obsviously still fairly early in the 2027 recruiting cycle, but Fritz already has two players committed to Houston's 2027 recruiting class in defensive lineman Raiden Cook and wide receiver Mo Poko, both of whom recived thier initial rankings by 247Sports.

Houston's two class of 2027 commits are both local Lone Star State products, with both of the players ranked as three-star prospects per 247Sports. Here's a look at the two recruits the Cougars have committed to their 2027 class.

The first commitment Houston received was from Cook, as the defensive linemen committed to the Cougars earlier this month, on Feb. 2. The Mont Belvieu, TX product out of Barbers Hill High School ranks as the No. 47 player at his position and the No. 51 player from the state of Texas.

Ranking as the No. 448 player nationally by 247Sports Composite rankings, Cook held offers from New Mexico and UTEP as he finished his junior season with 39 tackles, 10.5 tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, 3 forced fumbles, and 2 fumble recoveries in eight games.

And the second commit that the Cougars have in their 2027 class came just a day later with Poko committing to Houston on Feb. 3. The wide receiver out of Fulshear, TX, and a product of Katy Jordan High School, ranks as the No. 109 player at his position and the No. 101 player from the state of Texas.

247Sports Composite rankings have Poko ranked as the No. 854 player in the country in the 2027 cycle, with the wide receiver also holding offers from North Texas, Sam Houston State, San Diego State, and UTEP. As a junior, Poko played on all three phases of the game, recording 13 receptions for 140 yards, while tallying 10 tackles on defense and also had one kick return touchdown.

It's still early in the 2027 recruiting cycle; however, with the commitments of Cook and Poko, the Cougars have established a solid foundation with two players with potential that can be molded.