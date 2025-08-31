Houston Cougars LB Sends Strong Message After Shutout Win
The Houston Cougars' defense was easily their best asset last season, ranking top five in the Big 12 in most key stats and keeping them in game when the offense was ineffective.
One game into the 2025 campaign, it looks like the defense picked up right where it left off. The Cougars opened the season with a 27-0 victory over the Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks on Thursday night, allowing just 144 total yards and pitching their first shutout since 2021.
After the game, one of the Cougars' defensive leaders sent a strong warning to future opponents.
Jalen Garner on Houston Cougars' Defense: 'We Know We Can Play"
Linebacker Jalen Garner, who was a captain for this game, made it very clear that the defense is ready to go against anyone and everyone.
“We had a chip on our shoulder,” Garner told reporters. “We know we can play. Y’all saw what we did last year. We added a couple of pieces, lost a couple of pieces, but we’re still here and ready to play.”
When a reporter brought up how the Lumberjacks' offense appeared flustered near the end of the game, Garner seemed proud of his unit for causing that frustration.
“SFA’s getting a little chippy, if I’m being honest," Garner said. "Honestly, I respect them. I met this one player, I don’t know who it was, but he was like, “I got heart!” I felt it, but we’re coming here to stop anybody coming; I promise you.”
A senior from Norcross, Ga., Garner waited patiently for his chance to be a full-time starter, appearing in 32 games over the past three years. With a team-high six tackles on Thursday night, he looks to be taking advantage of his opportunity.
“Honestly, it’s been like this for a little while," Garner said. "I’ve been sitting back a little bit, but at the same time I feel like I’ve learned a lot from a lot of people who’ve been in front of me. I feel like honestly, even though I’ve wanted to play for a lot, I’ve learned a lot now so I can show this. I’m kind of a little bit of a crash-out, if I’m being honest. I’m calm now. I’m going to get sorted. I’m excited.”
The shutout may have come against an FCS opponent, but as head coach Willie Fritz noted, it's tough to shut out any team now.