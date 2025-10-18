Houston Cougars Lead Arizona Wildcats 21-14 at the Half
The Houston Cougars (5-1, 2-1 in Big 12) and the Arizona Wildcats (4-2, 1-2 in Big 12) kicked off early on Saturday morning in one of the better Big 12 conference matchups this weekend.
Coach Willie Fritz and the Cougars enter the weekend after thrashing the Oklahoma State Cowboys in Stillwater, while the Wildcats made the trip to Houston after last week's double overtime loss to BYU.
As it stands right now, both the Cougars and Wildcats have lingering questions about if they can contend for a spot in the Big 12 title game. Houston's only loss this season came an extremely talented Texas Tech team, while Arizona's two losses come against Iowa State and BYU, two teams that were ranked only a week ago.
Houston's Balanced Offensive Attack Shines Against the Wildcats
The formidable Wildcat offense got off to a hot start early in the first quarter. Led by Noah Fifita at quarterback, it only took Arizona three plays to find their first touchdown of the day. Fitifa connected with wide receiver Tre Spivey for 70 yards and the touchdown after a broken tackle near the 50-yard line.
Conner Weigman and the Cougars offense responded with a quick score of their own only minutes after. The Houston quarterback found Amare Thomas on a quick slant route, but with a couple of broken tackles the Cougars wide receiver took off down the sideline for the score.
With the game tied 7-7 with 6:18 to play in the first quarter, Arizona's offense proved to be lethal once again with an 11-play, 73-yard drive to take the lead once again. This time it was Luke Wysong finding the endzone after a short 13-yard pass from Fifita which included a really nice move from the senior receiver.
After a few punts from both sidelines, the Cougars tied the game 14-14 after a 13-play 96-yard drive that resulted in a touchdown. Lasting nearly seven minutes in the second quarter, it was Conner Weigman that found the endzone to bring the game even with 5:52 left to play in the half.
With under six minutes in the half, Fifita and the Arizona offense took the field once again looking to take a lead into the half. After making their way well into Cougar territory, the Wildcats failed to convert on 4th and 1 on Houston's 31-yard line, resulting in a turnover on downs.
With 1:36 left to play, the Cougars made their way into the Wildcat redzone before taking the lead with 16 seconds left in the first half. From the 15-yard line, Weigman fired a strike to the endzone that was caught by Tanner Koziol. The Cougars currently lead Arizona 21-14 at halftime.
Notable Stat Leaders
Conner Weigman: 8 for 14, 133 passing yards, 59 rushing yards, 1 touchdown.
Amare Thomas: 3 receptions, 67 receiving yards, 1 touchdown.
Dean Connors: 9 rushing attempts, 47 yards, 1 reception, 33 receiving yards.
Kentrell Webb: 8 total tackles, 5 solo tackles.