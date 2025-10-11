Houston Cougars Bounce Back in Blowout Win Over Oklahoma State Cowboys
After suffering their first loss of the season last week, the Houston Cougars had the perfect chance to get back on track on Saturday against the Oklahoma State Cowboys, the worst team in the Big 12 and one of the worst in the country.
They took full advantage of the opportunity, earning a 39-17 blowout victory at Boone Pickens Stadium. It's the Cougars' first win over the Cowboys since 2009, and by extension, their first as Big 12 opponents.
At first, it looked like this game might be closer than expected, but that didn't last very long.
Houston Cougars Pull Away From Oklahoma State Cowboys
The Cowboys started the game about as well as they could've, with wide receiver Shamar Rigby finding Rodney Fields Jr. for a 63-yard touchdown on a trick play to put his team up 7-0 just two and a half minutes in.
The Cougars came right back with a nine-play, 78-yard drive as Conner Weigman, who suited up after suffering an injury last week against Texas Tech, tied the game up with a three-yard rushing touchdown. The two teams then traded field goals, but in the middle of the second quarter, the Cougars began to take over.
Houston scored on six of its final eight possessions (the only exceptions being at the end of each half) and reeled off 29 unanswered points. Suddenly, a game that looked somewhat close early on turned into a classic beatdown, and the Cougars were the ones in control this time. The Cowboys scored on their final drive to make the final score a bit closer, but the game was long over by this point.
Weigman didn't miss a single beat despite his aforementioned injury, as he completed 21 of 30 passes for a season-high 306 yards and scored three total touchdowns (two passing, one rushing). Dean Connors, who had been quiet the past two weeks, got back on track with 15 carries for 83 yards and two toal touchdowns (one rushing, one receiving). Amare Thomas also continued his breakout, catching seven passes for 157 yards.
The Cowboys started a wide receiver at quarterback in Sam Jackson V, who completed seven of 16 passes for 84 yards and one interception. Rigby and backup quarterback Noah Walters both threw a touchdown on the day. Oklahoma State rushed for just 45 yards as a team while averaging 1.5 yards per attempt.
Now back in the win column, the Cougars return home to face Arizona next week.