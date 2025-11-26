Houston Cougars Look to End Regular Season on a High vs Baylor
Houston Cougars football has had a complete turnaround season this year, currently sitting at 8-3 with a 5-3 Big 12 conference record. While the Cougars have lost two out of their last three games, they have a great chance to end their good season with another win on Saturday morning.
This is Houston’s first chance to win nine games in the regular season for the first time since 2021, and it will have to get it done against a primary Texas rival in Baylor.
“We talked in the team meeting about finishing strong…we’re 100% on to Baylor,” coach Willie Fritz said in this week's press conference.
Houston vs Baylor Preview
The Cougars enter this game coming off a very disappointing loss in their last home game of the season against TCU 17-14. The seniors were not able to get the ending they wanted on senior night, but will have another chance on the road in Waco to wrap up Big 12 play for 2025. UH forced four turnovers, but failed to perform offensively and missed two field goals.
Houston is the only team in the FBS to have won all five road games it has played so far, and this matchup presents the opportunity for the Cougars to go undefeated on the road for just the third time in program history. The Cougars won their fifth straight road game for the fifth time ever after their last-second 30-27 win over UCF.
Houston has already matched their win total from their first two seasons in the Big 12, and in order to reach their ninth victory of the season, the offense has to come to life consistently. There needs to be more aggressiveness, and the Cougars cannot waste scoring opportunities.
Baylor currently leads the all-time series over Houston 15-14-1, with BU leading matchups at Waco 8-7-1. In the last meeting between these two teams at TDECU Stadium in Houston, Baylor won 20-10 on what was senior night for the Cougars, wearing their Houston blue uniforms.
Houston is actually an underdog in this game, with Baylor being a 2.5-point favorite. The Cougars have a 42% chance to win according to ESPN Analytics.
The last time these two teams played in Waco was in 2023, and the Cougars got their first-ever Big 12 road victory in a 25-25 overtime win over Baylor. Houston looks to make it consecutive road wins over BYU for the first time since 1990.
Bears Take on the Coogs
It has not been the best season for Baylor so far, as they currently sit 11th in the Big 12 with a 6-5 overall record. Houston has dropped to fifth, but it has been a remarkable rise after last season’s 4-8 record and being one of the worst teams in the conference. Baylor athletic director Matt Rhoades resigned last week, while head coach Matt Aranda is in his fifth season coaching the team.
Baylor is right on the brink of bowl contention, and it needs a win over Houston in order to get bowl-eligible. The Bears are 3-6 in Big 12 play this season, and are coming off two straight losses. BU got crushed by No. 13 Utah 55-28 at home before losing to No. 25 Arizona on the road 41-17.
Last season, the Bears were fifth in the Big 12 with an 8-5 overall record and 6-3 in conference. They lost in the Texas Bowl to LSU 44-31. A 48-45 win on the road against No. 21 SMU in overtime in week two has been the highlight win for Baylor this year.
Baylor has the third-ranked total offense in the Big 12 and 21st nationally, putting up close to 454 yards per game. However, they also have the second-worst scoring defense in the conference, giving up almost 33 points per game. Meanwhile, Houston ranks just below the middle of the pack in offense and is the sixth-ranked defense overall, giving up 21 points per game.
The matchup defensively is looking similar to TCU. While having one of the worst rushing offenses and defenses in the Big 12, Baylor has the best passing offense in the conference and is third-ranked nationally, led by senior quarterback Sawyer Robertson. The Bears average the most yards and have put up the most touchdowns in the Big 12.
Robertson leads the conference in yards, completions, and yards per game while leading the country with 30 touchdowns. However, he has the second-most interceptions in the Big 12 with 11.
Baylor has two players in the top 10 receiving in the conference, with senior wide receiver Josh Cameron ranked second in the Big 12 with 817 yards and eight touchdowns, and has the most receptions with 66. Additionally, senior tight end Michael Trigg, nominated for the Mackey Award, is ninth in the conference with 694 yards and six touchdowns on 50 catches.
Houston’s good passing defense will face a tough test on the road, while the Cougars have a great opportunity to dominate on the ground.