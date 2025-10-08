Houston Cougars Must 'Be Ready for Anything' vs. Oklahoma State Cowboys
After suffering their first loss of the season against the Texas Tech Red Raiders, the Houston Cougars go from facing the best team in the Big 12 to not just the worst in the conference, but possibly the worst in the Power Four.
The Oklahoma State Cowboys have had a miserable season so far, currently sitting at 1-4 (0-2 in Big 12 play) with their lone win coming against an FCS team in UT Martin. Their most embarrassing losses include a 69-3 beatdown at Oregon and a 19-12 home loss to Tulsa that cost longtime head coach Mike Gundy his job. They're now coming off a 41-13 loss at Arizona, in which they had just 158 total yards and seven first downs.
Based on that, the Cougars' game against the Cowboys on Saturday seems to be about as close to a freebie as there is in conference play. As any coach would, though, Willie Fritz doesn't want his players to be complacent.
Houston Cougars Not Overlooking Oklahoma State Cowboys
During Monday's press conference, Fritz gave his preview of the Oklahoma State matchup while giving special attention to Interim Head Coach/Offensive Coordinator Doug Meacham and Interim Defensive Coordinator Clint Bowen.
"I think they're talented, without question," Fritz told reporters. "They've got a couple new guys. Well, I think the head coach is also the offensive coordinator, so there hasn't been that much change, but I've seen them really run a lot of stuff. They're throwing everything out there at you, so we've got to be ready for anything. They've got some different formations and sets and what some people categorize as 'trick plays,' they're doing a few of those things. They've got an interim defensive coordinator, a new guy that I'm sure is working through some things as well. They don't give up a few big plays last week, they're in the game.
"So, we're going to have to play extremely well, we know that. Every week I've told our guys we're not going to be able to roll the ball out there and have great success, we've got to play our A-game."
As cliche as it is to hear coaches give their opponents' respect no matter what, it's always an important message to hammer home. Remember, the Cougars started slow against a winless Oregon State team and needed overtime to escape with a victory.
So, if the Cougars have learned their lesson, they'll come out swinging against the Cowboys on Saturday.