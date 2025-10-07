A Preview For The Houston Cougars vs. Oklahoma State Cowboys Matchup
Well, the Houston Cougars are no longer chasing an undefeated season, but a Big 12 Championship and College Football Playoff chances are still at stake, and they continue that journey with a road trip to Stillwater to combat the Oklahoma State Cowboys.
The Cougars are still 4-1 on the season and have shown that they are still a team to be reckoned with in the conference, while the Cowboys are still trying to adjust to life after firing head coach Mike Gundy after 20 years at the helm, with a 1-4 season up to this point.
Meanwhile, the Cougars will be looking to overtake their win total from last year in just their sixth game of the season.
Last Week's Results
The Houston Cougars endured their biggest test of the 2025 season last week, hosting the No. 11 Texas Tech Red Raiders, and after an early injury to quarterback Conner Weigman, the Cougars saw a quick collapse against their conference opponents.
The Red Raiders had the score 25-11 at halftime, and after 345 passing yards and a passing touchdown from Heisman Trophy candidate Behren Morton, the Red Raiders rode off to the three-score win easily.
The Oklahoma State Cowboys also fell victim to elite quarterback play in their 41-13 loss to the Arizona Wildcats last Saturday, as Arizona's Noah Fifita completed 28 of 38 pass attempts for five touchdowns, while the Cowboys' quarterback Zane Flores completed less than half of his passes and is still awaiting his first passing touchdown of the season.
Last Time...
During the last meeting between the two teams, which was in November 2023, the Cowboys took a 43-30 win over the Cougars in front of the home crowd at TDECU Stadium, with quarterback Alan Bowman throwing for 348 yards with two touchdowns, and running back Ollie Gordon II turning in a career performance with 164 rushing yards and three touchdowns.
The Houston team still had Donovan Smith under center, and he led the team with 235 passing yards as well as 63 rushing yards, and provided a highlight in the game with a 60-yard passing touchdown to wide receiver Jonah Wilson, which ended up being Wilson's only reception, and led the team.
Despite allowing the 43 points, the Cougar defense also had highlights in the game, with cornerback Isaiah Hamilton returning an interception 57 yards back to the house for the score.
The two teams meet Saturday at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater at 11:00 AM.