Houston Cougars QB Conner Weigman Has The Perfect Third-Down Target

In 2025, Houston converted 80 of 195 third downs, ranking 55th nationally with a 41.0% conversion rate, per the NCAA.

In 2024, the Cougars' conversion rate was 27% before climbing to 41%. Now Houston has a player who can push that conversion rate higher: wide receiver Trent Walker.

Here is why Walker is quarterback Conner Weigman's best target on third downs.

Nov 8, 2025; Corvallis, Oregon, USA; Oregon State Beavers wide receiver Trent Walker (7) is recognized on the field during senior ceremonies before the game against the Sam Houston Bearkats at Reser Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Last year, Walker had 823 yards, ranking him first in the Pac-12 and in 2024 he had 901 yards, which ranked him second in receiving yards. However, he had only four touchdowns in his whole career, meaning that Walker is a chain mover, not a drive finisher.

He is a short-to-medium route runner and thrives in traffic. His best game was against Appalachian State, where he had 13 catches for 179 yards but no touchdowns.

Additionally, Houston already knows how Walker plays. When Oregon State played Houston last year on September 26, he had seven catches for 103 yards and almost beat the Cougars.

Why it Matters for Weigman

Weigman threw for 2,705 yards and 25 touchdowns while adding 700 yards and 11 touchdowns on the ground. Running helped him advance the chain, but it could become a problem for the quarterback because of health concerns.

Cutting down the rushing yards isn't just about protecting Weigman from hits; it means he's found the right receiver to throw to instead of running.

The rest of the receiver room is less proven compared to Walker. Koby Young is coming off a season in which he only had 191 yards. Harvey Broussard III managed to get 126 yards and a touchdown. The only proven receiver besides Walker is wide receiver Amare Thomas, who had 966 yards and 12 touchdowns.

What Happens Without a Third Down Mover

In 2025, two teams limited the number of times Houston was on the field: Texas Tech and TCU. Texas Tech's defense overwhelmed Houston's offensive line, forcing Weigman to run out of the pocket under pressure.

TCU created the same problem for Houston as Texas Tech, allowing Weigman to have only 161 yards and two touchdowns with an interception. Combined, Houston only converted five of 29 third-down attempts in those games.

With Walker a threat to move the chains against defenses, Weigman will most likely look to him on third down.

The season starts on September 5 against Oregon State, the team that Walker played all of his career before transferring to Houston.