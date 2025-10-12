Houston Cougars QB Makes Good on Bold Promise to Teammates
Coming off their worst offensive performance of the season, the Houston Cougars were determined to get back on track Saturday against the Oklahoma State Cowboys.
They started the game perfectly on offense, going 78 yards on a nine-play opening drive with Conner Weigman running it in for a three-yard touchdown. They then added a field goal on their next drive, but that was mostly due to them starting in Cowboys territory. Then, they punted on back-to-back drives, and it looked like the offense might be stalling out.
However, one talk from their leader got the Cougars into gear.
Conner Weigman Leads Houston Cougars to 29 Unanswered Points
After the Cougars punted with 8:44 left in the second quarter, Weigman met with his offensive line on the sideline and relayed a simple message, “from now on, whenever we get the ball, we score.” It was a bold claim to make, but Weigman delivered.
Following Weigman's pep talk, Houston reeled off 29 unanswered points to turn a 10-10 tie into a 39-17 blowout victory (the Cowboys added a touchdown in garbage time). More impressively, they didn't punt once for the rest of the game, with the only drives they didn't score points on coming at the end of each half.
“I always like to stay engaged with my guys, go over and talk to the O-line, receivers, running backs in between drives," Weigman told reporters after the game. "I feel like it was an important drive. Every drive's important, that's why I tell them when we're in practice, when we're in meetings, that every time we touch the ball we get points on the board.
"That’s a great recipe for success. If we do that, we’re going to win a lot of ballgames.”
Weigman completed 21 of 30 passes for a season-high 306 yards with three total touchdowns (two passing, one rushing). The Cougars also finished with season-highs in points (39) and total yards (487).
Yes, this game was against the worst team in the Big 12 in Oklahoma State, which now falls to 1-5 on the season with that one win being over an FCS team. However, this performance is very much a blueprint for the Cougars going forward.
“We’re capable of doing that every week,” Weigman said. “We just have to go back to the drawing board and get right back out in practice and keep doing it. We have to duplicate that each week. That’s the recipe for success right there.”