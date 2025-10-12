Houston Cougars WR's Patience Pays Off
In the age of the transfer portal, it's become increasingly common for players to leave their team when they aren't seeing playing time or, if it's early in the season, sit out to preserve a redshirt and then transfer.
That's not what Houston Cougars wide receiver Harvey Broussard III did, though. Broussard transferred to Houston this offseason after spending the first two years of his career at Louisiana, but didn't see much action early on. In the first five games of the season, the junior from St. Martinville, La., had just one reception for one yard, and that was in the opener against Stephen F. Austin.
However, he remained patient and waited for his opportunity, and it finally came on Saturday.
Willie Fritz Praises Harvey Broussard III's Attitude After Breakout Game
Broussard finally broke out for the Cougars in Saturday's 39-17 win over the Oklahoma State Cowboys, catching two passes for 43 yards and a touchdown. That 14-yard score was a thing of beauty, as he went up and over his defender to bring it down in the corner of the end zone.
After the game, Cougars head coach Willie Fritz heaped praise on Broussard for how he's carried himself throughout the season.
"Heck of a catch by Harvey Broussard," Fritz told reporters. "We've seen Harvey do this in practice, hasn't had very many opportunities in games, and I'm proud of him, that he persevered and had toughness. You know, a lot of guys would pout and be a little baby and not be able to go hard, and then when their number's called, they don't answer. He did, so I'm very proud of him."
Broussard wasn't exactly a star at Louisiana, but was a consistent contributor on offense. Last season, he caught 31 passes for 486 yards and three touchdowns in 13 games, 12 of which he started.
So, it must have been difficult - on some level, at least - to stay on the sideline after being a key contributor, but as Fritz detailed, he handled it like a professional.
If Broussard can become a consistent weapon for Conner Weigman, it would be a huge boon for the offense. Amare Thomas and Stephon Johnson form a solid receiving duo, but having a dependable third option would make life that much more difficult for opposing defenses.
At the very least, Broussard has proven that he'll be ready when called upon.