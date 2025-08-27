Houston Cougars Release Gameday Schedule for Season Opener
Houston Cougars fans, get excited. You’re officially just one sleep away from the 2025 season opener against the Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks.
The return of football means a full slate of activities: tailgates, watch parties, parades, and more. And with the Coogs entering the year carrying expectations they haven’t felt in a while, campus is set to be buzzing with energy.
To get fans ready, the football program’s X account shared the official gameday timeline.
Houston Gameday Timeline vs SFA
- 9 AM: Ticket Office Opens
- 2 PM: Cullen Boulevard Closes
- 3 PM: Parking Lots Open; Team Shop Opens (Stadium Garage Retail Space)
- 4 PM: Cougar Alley Opens
- 5:30 PM: Gates Open
- 5:50 PM: Spirit of Houston Performance on Cullen
- 6 PM: Coogs On Parade Begins (Spirit of Houston Marches Through Cougar Alley)
- 7 PM: Kickoff vs SFA
Here is a prettier graphic:
What to Expect From the Season Opener
Houston enters Week 1 as heavy favorites. According to ESPN Analytics, the Cougars hold an 87.2 percent win probability and enter gameday as 22.5-point favorites.
This opener against FCS foe Stephen F. Austin should help quarterback Conner Weigman settle into Willie Fritz’s offense. The former five-star Texas A&M transfer has the tools to become one of the Big 12’s top quarterbacks, and Week 1 offers a chance to build chemistry with newcomers Amare Thomas (WR) and Tanner Koziol (TE).
Lighting up the scoreboard would be a positive sign for Fritz in Year 2. Last season, Houston topped 20 points just three times, and they’ve only crossed the 40-point mark twice since joining the Big 12 in 2023.
With a reloaded unit full of transfers, a tune up game against SFA comes at the perfect time.
Defensively, new coordinator Austin Armstrong makes his debut. Houston already finished fourth in the Big 12 last season, allowing just 22.9 points per game, and Armstrong brings a proven track record of developing young talent. At Florida, 17 freshmen earned starts under him, with three making the SEC All-Freshman team.
Although all 11 starters on the Cougars’ defense are upperclassmen, having a coach committed to developing young talent will be vital for the program’s future.
As for the veterans, seasoned defensive backs Latrell McCutchin Sr. and Kentrell Webb, along with Louisiana transfer Carmycah Glass, will be among the first to get a feel for Armstron’s aggressive, fast paced system.
Expect Fritz’s squad to start the season with a bang. And to the Houston students with Friday morning classes, good luck.