Willie Fritz Excited About 'High Football IQ' Newcomer On Defense
Year Two for Houston football in the head coach Willie Fritz era is days away from being underway, and the Cougars' boss is excited to dive in with a revamped and energetic roster. With such dynamic transfers as quarterback Conner Weigman and tight end Tanner Koziol, it's difficult to track the talent being brought in for the 2025 season.
However, there is one young defender who has been a point of emphasis for Fritz and his staff and that is defensive lineman Chance Bryant, a name that was mentioned very early in Monday's press conference.
Fritz and Co. are quick to brag on this youngster, but who is he and what does he bring to the table for the Cougars?
Local Talent Stays Home
Digging the Cougars out of an abysmal 4-8 record in 2024 starts with bringing in new faces to help change the game and deliver results fast. For coach Willie Fritz, a guy his staff can see delieering such results is Bryant.
"His football IQ is really high; he does a good job of taking what we do in the media room and taking it out there on the practice field," Fritz said. "He's a really good athlete. He runs at almost 21mph on the GPS, and he's about 260 pounds."
A rare blend of speed and technique is paramount to creating the next generation's dominant pass rushers and it seems that Bryant has a chance to continue to wow in games as well as practices. Not only can he play defense, but also has promise on the kick return team.
"He played a really high level of football here in the state of Texas, so he's going to play for us on the slot of the kickoff," Fritz said. "He'll also get a chance to play for us defensively, as well."
Playing two-way in high school affords Bryant the ability to understand both sides of the ball and use it to his advantage at the point of attack. Named a three-star recruit by 247Sports, he has the tools readily available to grow to be more than the stars that put him on Houston's radar.
Additionally, Bryant was a multi-sport athlete, earning a spot at state as a wrestler and throwing the shot put for Fulshear High School.
Joining a young defensive line in a rebuilding team is a golden opportunity for players like Bryant to seize their moment in the time that they have in the spotlight and disrupt the pass when it matters most.