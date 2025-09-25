Houston Cougars Reveal Rare Uniform Combination vs. Oregon State
The Houston Cougars will be heading outside of Space City for the first time in the 2025 campaign when they pay a trip up to Corvallis, OR. to take on a struggling Oregon State Beavers football squad Friday night.
After an electric 36-20 win against Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes at "The Cage" two weeks ago, the Coogs got a well-deserved bye week last Saturday to recuperate and regather themselves after getting off to a red-hot 3-0 start that has seen the Cougar offense torch defenses, winning their first three games by an average of 23 points.
And as the Houston team takes the field at Reser Stadium Friday night, they'll be rocking a unique combination of attire, one that hasn't been seen in quite some time.
Houston to Wear Jersey Combo Not Seen Since 2021
In an official revealing video Wednesday on the Houston Football X page, wide receiver Amare Thomas was seen with a white Nike jersey, donned with the same "Houston" font on the chest as the home uniforms.
Also included as a part of the outfit was an icy-white helmet with the red "UH" proudly displayed on either side, as well as red Nike pants, a jersey-pants combination that had not been featured since the 2021 season, back when the Cougars were still a part of the American Athletic Conference.
Red and white Nike cleats finished the look, the Cougars sure to glisten under the lights in Corvallis on Friday night.
Here is the official uniform reveal video:
The Beavers have gotten off to a sluggish start in the 2025 season, to say the least, currently 0-4 as one of only two teams remaining in the Pac-12 Conference, alongside Washington State.
Trent Bray's second season as the Beavers' head coach hasn't looked as good as the 5-7 season they put together last year, and needless to say, when you're looking worse than a year where you finished below .500, that's not looking good for the future play.
The Beavers opened up against the California Golden Bears, taking a 34-15 loss, and then losing a close battle with Fresno State, both taking place in Corvallis.
The two road games that followed, both against AP-ranked teams, saw a manhandling of the Beaver team, first a 45-14 beating in Lubbock at the hands of the No. 21 Texas Tech Red Raiders, which was followed by a forgetful cross-state trip to Eugene, where they were no match for a No. 6 Oregon Ducks team that sent the Autzen Stadium crowd home happy with a 41-7 mauling.
The Beavers will look to finally put a tally in the win column, while Houston is looking to keep the undefeated train rolling as they visit the Pacific Northwest for the Friday night kick off at 9:30 PM.