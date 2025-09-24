What The Stats Say About Houston Cougars vs. Oregon State Beavers
The Big 12 is starting to heat up with conference play now underway.
For the Houston Cougars, the contest on Friday at Reser Stadium marks their first game of the season outside of Texas against a non-conference opponent. Coach Willie Fritz’s program is eager to continue establishing early-season victories that are pivotal down the stretch, aiming to make a run at a Big 12 Conference Championship.
As for the Oregon State Beavers, a disappointing 41-7 loss on the road to the Oregon Ducks has a bitter taste that it is trying to wash out quickly. Their next opportunity comes as the Cougars visit town, which could be the turning point that Oregon State needs to get in the win column.
With a ton of anticipation for both sides, what are the stats saying about this matchup in Corvallis, Oregon?
Oregon State Stats
The Beavers pride themselves on traditionally having strong defenses that give opponents a headache on offense. As it stands, that hasn’t been the case, as it has given up at least 30 points in every game this season.
Nationally, Oregon State ranks No. 127 overall in total defense, which should give Houston’s offense something positive to build off of. The defense has overall given up 1,858 yards in the air and on the ground, allowing opponents to average 6.98 yards per play. In the yards per game category, there have also been struggles, with 464.5 yards per game.
“They make explosive plays, and so that’s the key when you play offenses like this is eliminate or reduce the amount of explosive plays and make them be patient and drive,” coach Trent Bray said.
Meanwhile, the Beavers’ offense, led by quarterback Maalik Murphy, hasn’t found the chemistry it needs to win games, but it might be getting closer. As a group, the offense ranks No. 49 in the nation in pass offense, averaging 249.2 yards per game with six touchdowns. Through four games, six touchdowns isn’t going to win many games unless there is a strong ground game to back that up.
“It’s back to trusting your read, trusting the offense, and doing what the defense gives you,” Bray said.
Converting first downs has been one area in which Oregon State has shown signs of improvement. Overall, the offense ranks No. 76 in the country, moving the sticks, while being No. 118 in red-zone offense.
In the kick game, the Beavers have converted all of their extra points, going 3-for-3. As for field goals, there has been only a 50 percent success rate, with two of the four field goals made from the leg of kicker Caleb Ojeda.
Houston's Stats
Offensive coordinator Slade Nagle has a few tricks under his belt that he will use in his playbook. With Conner Weigman throwing rifles to his dangerous weapons, Nagle has contributed to Houston being No. 71 overall in total offense, averaging 5.55 yards per play. Houston is just shy of reaching the 400-yard-per-game mark with 388.7 yards per game.
“You gotta do a good job of keeping him in the pocket because he’s a good athlete and he’s hurt teams by getting out and running,” Bray said. “When they drop back to pass, we gotta keep him in there and give our secondary a chance to work.”
This season, Weigman has only thrown four touchdowns, but has helped his offense score 10 offensive touchdowns. On the ground, the Cougars have registered 604 yards, averaging over four yards per carry.
As for the defense, it marches into Corvallis, hoping to produce more turnovers and sacks. In the turnover category, the Cougars currently have eight sacks and an impressive five interceptions, looking to build off of the two interceptions created against the Colorado Buffaloes.
Earlier in the season, Fritz commented on how the turnovers make a massive difference in the game plan.
“The first component of the plan to win is to win the turnover-takeaway margin,” Fritz said. “When I’ve been plus one or better, all these different stops for 31 years as a head coach, we’ve won 91 percent of our games.”
That's impressive.
On special teams, the kicking game has been on fire, converting every kick on extra points. The kicker, Ethan Sanchez, has had 11 extra point attempts and made all 11 of those kicks. In addition, his field goal percentage is 77.8 percent, drilling seven of his nine field goals.
Game day
Friday at 9:30 p.m. on ESPN is when the Cougars take on the Beavers at Reser Stadium.