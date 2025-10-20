Houston Cougars’ Running Game Has Gotten to a New Level
Houston Cougars football is 6-1 for the first time since 2021 and is bowl eligible after two seasons with a 31-28 win over the Arizona Wildcats this past weekend.
The Cougars had a tremendous offensive performance with close to 400 total yards against a top-three defense in the Big 12 conference. The biggest reason for that success on offense was the powerful Cougars running game led by senior running back Dean Connors.
From Rival to Leader
Connors was one of the key transfers this offseason, as he made the intercity transition from Rice to Houston after three seasons with them. The Owls are one of the Cougars’ biggest rivals, and he joined the current Bayou Bucket holders for what has turned into a massive turnaround season for the program. Instead of being the city’s rival running back, Connors is now the lead back for Houston.
Connors currently has 538 yards on 115 carries along with four rushing touchdowns on the season for an average of 4.7 yards per carry. The power that Connors has demonstrated establishes their running game, and his downhill force keeps the sticks in front of them.
The 6-foot, 206-lb running back is able to break through first contact and is also able to jump it back to the outside as well, seen on his big-time scamper down the sideline against Colorado.
Strong Performances
Connors has put together some really good games throughout the seven opportunities of the season. His best performance came in his homecoming against his former team at Rice Stadium. Connors had 13 carries for 132 yards and two touchdowns in his return, including a 54-yard scoring run.
Additionally, Connors had an incredible one-handed catch vs Oklahoma State for his only receiving touchdown of the season so far. That was one of the offensive highlights of the year. The Kamuela, Hawaii, native also had 15 carries for 83 yards and a touchdown against the Cowboys.
While the receiving ability of Connors has not been used much, it has been effective when needed. Overall, he has 16 receptions for 113 yards and 1 touchdown.
Connor and Connors
The true dual-threat nature of junior quarterback Connor Weigman has taken the Houston running game to a whole new pace. It makes it so opposing defenses have to account for all 11 players. The backfield of Weigman and Connors has been elite so far this year, taking full advantage of their talent.
Weigman has already surpassed all his previous career high rushing marks in carries, yards, and total touchdowns. With Houston’s quarterback being a strong runner, it has given more room for Connors to operate. The Arizona game was the perfect example of that.
Weigman had 14 carries for 98 yards and a touchdown, and the defense had to account for him. Connors then really started to establish himself and had 20 carries for 100 yards. The five yards per carry was one of his highest this year.
Those chunk runs became more frequent, and the opposition gets worn out from trying to tackle him. The offensive line has also gotten some continuity, and it helps create some holes for him to run through.
“He’s a really intelligent football player. Some guys relish the grind physically and mentally. He’s one of those guys,” head coach Willie Fritz said. “He does everything well. He lines up well, he blocks, runs to the core, runs to the perimeter, and catches the ball.”
Staple in the RB Room
Sophomore running back Reshaun Sanford III was out for the year to start the season for the Cougars running game. Connors, being the most experienced in the room, took control. Sophomore J’Marion Burnette had a good first game but dealt with a hand injury after that.
Burnette just returned a few weeks ago and is a good change of pace with power as well but has not demonstrated the performance of Connors. Additionally, senior Stacy Sneed has now been dealing with his own injury this past week, further putting the load on Connors.
“He’s one of our leaders, and that’s unusual for someone who got here so late,” Fritz said.
The former Rice Owl now gets to play in the Big 12 for a 6-1 team right in contention in a power four conference. The opportunity doesn’t get any better.