Houston Cougars Special Teamer Honored With Weekly Award
The Houston Cougars put together one of the most impressive transfer portal classes of the recent offseason.
All of the attention goes to their offensive and defensive additions like quarterback Conner Weigman, tight end Tanner Koziol, defensive tackle Khalil Laufau and linebacker Sione Fatu, who have all helped this team achieve a complete 180 from last season.
One of the most important pieces added through the transfer portal is a position that sees the field at a fraction of the time that other players do, but often are teams’ leading scorers. Kicker Ethan Sanchez has made an immediate impact on the Coogs since his arrival and it was recognized by the Big 12 when he was named Big 12 Special Teams Player of the Week for his performance against the Colorado Buffaloes.
The Ethan Sanchez File
Sanchez’s Big 12 Special Teams Player of the Week award is well-deserved. The kicker accounted for 18 total points in the win over Deion “Coach Prime” Sanders’ Buffaloes.
“I thought Ethan Sanchez did an excellent job kicking,” Houston head coach Willie Fritz said after the game.“A lot of those were long ones. That’s the reason we got him.”
He went five-for-six on the day and even knocked in a 52-yard try. Without Sanchez’s 18 points, Houston would not have come out on top 36-20.
“The coaches put us in a great opportunity, and I thank coach Fritz for putting me out there for that 52,” Sanchez said after the game. “We go through a lot of practice and a lot of reps.”
Before coming to the Third Ward, Sanchez spent three seasons with the Old Dominion Monarchs, where he was beyond reliable, especially from deep. At Old Dominion, he went 35 of 46 on field goals and 101 of 106 on extra points through his career.
Coming out of North Paulding High School in Dallas, Georgia, Sanchez was the No. 2-ranked kicker in the country and ranked a six-star kicking prospect by Chris Sailer Kicking. In his senior season, he did not miss a single extra point.
“It took me finding my faith and I can give glory and thanks to God that I have this confidence,” Sanchez said. “Without him, I would have no confidence because I lean on him in the tough times and I praise him in the good times.”
Sanchez and the Coogs get this upcoming weekend to rest before traveling to face Oregon State in Week 5.