The Unsung Hero of Houston’s Victory over the Colorado Buffaloes
While all eyes were on quarterback Conner Weigman’s phenomenal performance after the Houston Cougars’ dominant victory over the Colorado Buffaloes, one player flew under the radar for a near-perfect performance.
Houston is off to its hottest start in recent memory. Coach Willie Fritz has built the program up from the ashes and shown his mastery of the transfer portal.
When thinking of Fritz’s transfer portal additions, Weigman, tight end Tanner Koziol, or running back Dean Connors come to mind. One of the most important players acquired via the transfer portal is kicker Ethan Sanchez, who had himself a day against the Buffs. While kickers are typically overlooked, Sanchez is doing his best to be seen in the best way.
Ethan Sanchez’s Big Leg
Before committing to Houston, Sanchez spent three seasons at Old Dominion, where he went 35 of 46 on field goals and 101 of 106 on extra points through his career.
In the Coogs’ Week 3 victory, Sanchez marched out onto the field six times and drilled five of his six field goal attempts. Without his 15 points on field goals and three PATs on the board, Houston’s 36-20 victory looks really different.
“I thought Ethan Sanchez did an excellent job kicking,” Fritz said after the game. “A lot of those were long ones. That’s the reason we got him.”
Almost all of Sanchez’s kick attempts were from a considerable distance, but he was not phased thanks to the team’s intense practices.
“The coaches put us in a great opportunity, and I thank coach Fritz for putting me out there for that 52,” Sanchez said after the game. “We go through a lot of practice and a lot of reps.”
While Fritz’s preparation was a key factor in his ability to knock the ball straight between the tubes, Sanchez credits his faith for his confidence.
“It took me finding my faith and I can give glory and thanks to God that I have this confidence,” Sanchez said. “Without him, I would have no confidence because I lean on him in the tough times and I praise him in the good times.”
Houston’s victory was massive for the entire program and continues the win streak it has built to start the season. The Cougars get a nice little break with a bye week this upcoming week, but will return to action in Week 5 with a Friday night bout against the Oregon State Beavers.