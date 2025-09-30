Houston Cougars Take on Former Assistant Coach in Under-The-Radar Return
Houston football is still undefeated to start the season with a 4-0 mark for the first time since 2016. With the program having its best start in nearly a decade, the focus and excitement have renewed in Houston. This week, the Cougars take on no. 11 Texas Tech at home for the biggest game seen in the head coach Willie Fritz era.
Texas Tech comes in favored by over one score on the road thanks to being ranked second in total offense and 11th in total defense. They are also the eighth-ranked scoring defense in the country.
A huge reason for their early defensive success is defensive coordinator Shiel Wood, who moved on from Houston last season after receiving a sizable increase in salary from $ 750k with the Cougars to $1.2 million at Lubbock.
Although Houston quickly hired Austin Armstrong from Florida, who has done a solid job picking up from last year, the Cougars would have ideally liked to keep Wood. That was not possible, and now UH will take on their former standout defensive coordinator in what will likely be one of the biggest challenges of the year.
His Previous History
Wood has been with Fritz as the defensive coordinator for the last couple of years, going back to Tulane in 2023. He didn’t say much about his previous time at Houston or specifically mention Fritz at all. That’s ideal for Texas Tech, with Wood having that laser focus.
He has proven to be an elite defensive coordinator, bringing the best out of his team wherever he has gone. Wood’s defenses have been top 25 in rushing in his four previous seasons. In two of the last three seasons, his unit has been ranked in the top 20 nationally.
Wood has had plenty of experiences all over the country, even at West Point with Army, as he helped mold them into the best defense in the country back in 2020.
Wood’s Tenure with Houston
Last season, the Cougars defense stood out. They were ranked 25th in total defense after not even being in the top 100 back in 2023.
Wood has run his style of defense for a long time, and it has proven to be a success. Junior quarterback Connor Weigman and new offensive coordinator Slade Nagle will have their hands full come Saturday with Wood’s group.
What Houston is Facing
“There’s not a weakness; they’re really good across the board on all three levels,” Fritz said on Monday during his weekly press conference.
The Cougars’ head coach was quick to praise his former colleague and his defense as “very well coached.”
Fritz mentioned how Wood has done a good job of taking advantage of the personnel he has, as Tech has a good pass rush and linebackers.
“They don’t get out of position very often; good tacklers,” Fritz said. “They punch the ball as good as anybody I’ve played against.”
Houston had not turned the ball over until Weigman threw his first interception of the year at Oregon State, and will need to make sure their ball security is on point this week.
The Cougars know what Wood can do to fuel and motivate his defense, so they will have to be ready for what will be a tough matchup in their Houston blue uniforms Saturday evening.
With all the headlines for this game, the former defensive coordinator coming back is one that will certainly have many eyes focused on. All Wood and Houston are focused on is beating each other in this critical Big 12 chess match.